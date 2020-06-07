The city of Grand Junction approved issuing up to $12.3 million in bonds last week to fund infrastructure construction for the Dos Rios development, the first of several critical steps that will unfold over the next month and determine the success of the project.
The City Council, which serves as the board for the Dos Rios General Improvement District, voted unanimously to authorize the bonds, but members questioned what could derail the development.
General Services Department Director Jay Valentine told the council in order to sell the bonds to finance the infrastructure construction, the city would need a signed purchase agreement with its potential buyer, which it does not currently have.
“The best thing to be able to sell the bonds is to have that purchase agreement in place,” Valentine said. “That way the potential buyers of the bonds would know that it is actually going to happen and there is actually going to be development there.”
Bob Gibson with RM Construction, part of a development group that is planning to purchase the land, said he has been involved in the planning along with the city for the Dos Rios development. He said he was bullish on the future of Grand Junction.
“Really, the only thing I wanted to say is how excited we are to get started,” Gibson said. “We believe Grand Junction has a bright future and we just really want to be a part of it. Dos Rios is such a unique project. There’s nothing like it around here.”
While the city did issue the bonds, Valentine said it would wait to offer them for sale until a purchase agreement was in place. City Manager Greg Caton said he anticipated the purchase and sale agreement would be signed this month.
“As I’ve said before, as a university-trained pessimist, what happens if the deal falls through with the purchase and sale agreement and what’s in the purchase and sale agreement that could cause it to fall through?” councilor Chuck McDaniel asked.
City attorney John Shaver said he thought certain milestones for the number of units constructed and valuation of the development were likely the most significant stumbling blocks.
“The next 30 days are very busy days,” Caton said. “We have the request for bids out in the market right now. We will get that back. When we get that firm number we will return to City Council.”
While June will be a busy and important month for the development, Jen Taylor, who owns several acres in the development, said she was excited for the development to come to fruition.
“This partnership with the city, as well as private and nonprofit partners encompasses over four robust years of actively designing, modeling, collaborating, communicating and planning for a vibrant mixed use development that would segway from historic Riverside and activate our riverfront, restore blighted property, generate sales tax revenue and celebrate stories of past, present and future,” Taylor said.
In other business, the council approved the use of virtual video conference for neighborhood meetings required by the city for some development applications. The allowed use of virtual meetings will sunset after 180 days and physical meetings are not precluded during that period.
The council decided not to ban the use and sale of fireworks after several members of the public spoke in opposition. The city was considering the ban due to concerns over dry weather and the “need to protect resources related to the potential emergency response to COVID-19.”