Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance Wednesday allowing the city to go forward with a lottery for retail marijuana business licenses.
City Manager Greg Caton said the lottery will be held at 11 a.m. March 30 at City Hall.
The ordinance addresses the lottery in light of pending litigation involving rejected applicant High Colorado and the limit of two licenses in the Horizon Drive Business District.
Under the ordinance, the lottery would select 10 applicants to receive licenses.
Thirty one applicants made it through the public hearing process and will be included in the lottery, including three in the Horizon District, plus High Colorado, which is not located in the Horizon District.
If all three Horizon Drive applicants are selected, an additional applicant will be chosen in the lottery, and an additional lottery will be held for the Horizon applicants to determine which two get licenses.
Additionally, if High Colorado is chosen, an additional applicant will be chosen to act as an alternate in the event the court resolves the suit in the city’s favor.
City Attorney John Shaver introduced the final draft of the ordinance during the meeting.
An emergency ordinance bypasses the second reading and 32-day waiting period for a normal ordinance, but the vote must be unanimous.
A public hearing was held, but no members of the public volunteered to speak.
Shaver said council could pass an emergency ordinance despite having six members instead of the usual seven owing to the resignation of Rick Taggart.
Voters approved retail marijuana in Grand Junction in April, 2021.
City Council determined 10 total business licenses should be given out for retail marijuana stores, which will be chosen via random lottery of candidates that meet certain qualifications.
Those qualifications included background checks, review by city staff, insurance, fees, obtaining property, financial interest disclosure and a public hearing.
The public hearing process has been completed, but High Colorado is suing the city alleging discrepancies in the city’s measuring how far the applicant’s selected location is from Grand Junction High School.
High Colorado’s lawsuit has been holding up the lottery process, leading to City Council to look at options for moving forward on the lottery despite the litigation.
High Colorado will dismiss the lawsuit if it is not selected in the lottery, according to the suit.
There was some discussion Wednesday about how the lottery may be held.
Caton said he favored a public process in which applicants are randomly assigned numbers.
And then, he said numbers would be randomly chosen.