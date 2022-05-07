The Grand Junction City Council cleared its final hurdle Wednesday in allowing recreational marijuana sales in the city, unanimously approving an ordinance clarifying the zoning regulations for marijuana stores.
“This is the last piece in the ordinance puzzle for our cannabis business regulations,” Grand Junction Senior Planner Nicole Galehouse said.
Two other ordinances related to the taxing and licensing of marijuana businesses were approved by the council April 6.
The ordinance passed on Wednesday allows cannabis stores in areas of the city zoned for neighborhood business, downtown business, commercial, mixed use and business parks.
Stores will not be allowed in buildings with residential units.
Grand Junction has limited marijuana stores to 10 within city limits, including no more than two in the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District and none on the ground floor on Main Street between First Street and Seventh Street.
Stores will not be allowed within 1,000 feet of schools, nor within 500 feet of substance and mental health treatment centers.
The council also approved a resolution setting the business application fee for cannabis stores at $2,500 and the business license fee at $5,000.
A 30-day application review period is expected to open within the next few months, Community Development Director Tamra Allen told City Council in April, which will be followed by public hearings for applicants and the randomized selection of applicants to determine who gets business licenses.
Applicants who are selected for licenses will have six months from receiving a license to begin operation, with some room for extensions.