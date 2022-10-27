Grand Junction City Council narrowly approved setting contribution limits for City Council elections at its regular meeting last week.
In a 4-3 vote, with Rick Taggart, Phil Pe’a and Randall Reitz against, council voted to set the limit so one person can donate a maximum of $625 to each candidate during each election cycle.
City Attorney John Shaver said $625 is the individual limit in Colorado for statewide offices such as secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and governor.
For other statewide offices the limit is $400, Shaver said.
“In the interest of finding a reasonable number, which I think the $625 is based upon the fact that the city presently has no limit, that is what’s proposed in the ordinance,” Shaver said.
Other cities in Colorado have set their own limits for City Council races, Shaver said, such as Broomfield at $1,250, Aurora and Denver at $400, Fort Collins at $75, and no limit in Colorado Springs.
The ordinance contains a provision for escalation over time, Shaver said. The limits do not apply to a candidate’s personal funds donated to their own campaign, Shaver said.
“The idea of contribution limits, it really is considered best practices to have some kind of opportunity to not have elections become so costly or so expensive, and really to keep them at a level where there is not a lot of money that may be potentially influencing the decisions,” Shaver said.
Taggart said he would like to have a workshop on the subject. Taggart noted he is term-limited and cannot run again for council.
“Let’s talk about the ramifications, let’s talk about the dollar amounts, etc. I just feel uncomfortable being asked to vote on something tonight where we haven’t had the privilege of having this conversation,” Taggart said.
Pe’a said he would also prefer to workshop it.
Mayor Anna Stout said she would rather move forward quickly because council’s upcoming workshop schedule means the ordinance could be delayed significantly.
Stout also said additional safeguards and regulations could be put in place later.
Reitz said he was concerned the ordinance would place limits on local people trying to influence elections, while Political Action Committees would continue to not be limited.
“I’m just concerned it might put the wrong emphasis in our elections,” he said.
Council Member Abe Herman said there are significant challenges associated with PACs, and the city shouldn’t let perfect be the enemy of the good.
“We may not be able to tackle everything, but what we can tackle is one person deciding they want to sway an election in a strong way,” Herman said. “I don’t think our democracy should be bought and paid for, and I think this is the first step to tackling that. I think these are eminently reasonable limits that’s we’re talking about.”
“We’re at least putting a limit where you can’t have the Front Range or out-of- state person throw $50,000 into a $20,000 election,” Herman said.