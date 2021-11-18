A long-awaited project installing a zip line from Eagle Rim Park to Las Colonias Park moved forward Wednesday, with Grand Junction City Council approving the lease agreement and operating plan for the zip line and setting a new expected completion date of May 31, 2022.
Thaddeus Shrader, co-owner of Bonsai Design, the company that is contracted to install and run the zip line, told council it will take off from a 15-foot high launch tower at Eagle Rim park and land on a 32-foot tall tower near Butterfly Lake in Las Colonias Park.
"We put a lot of time and effort into making the park feel like you're walking around in a large piece of art," Shrader said.
The operational plan outlines the projected fees, which will be $18 for youth 17 and under, with $1 to go to the city, and $21 for adults, $2 of which will go to the city.
"This isn't a nonprofit installation, but we don't intend to turn a big profit off this thing," Shrader said.
As for the schedule, the current plan is for the zip line to be open Memorial Day to Labor Day noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, stay open for concerts and events. Fall and spring hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday are also planned. The zip line will be closed in the winter.
Shrader said Bonsai intends to light the zip line so it can be used at night. He also said it will be handicap accessible.
The lease and operational plan passed 6-0, with Randall Reitz abstaining because of his friendship with the Shraders.
"It's our intent to showcase the Grand Valley and Las Colonias Park," Shrader said.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said Las Colonias has become one of the city's key recreation properties, along with Canyon View Park and Lincoln Park.
Shrader’s company, Bonsai Design, which he founded with his wife Sarah, is located in the Las Colonias Business Park. The company specializes in zip lines and other adventure attractions.
The zip line was a part of the original agreement for Bonsai moving to Las Colonias, and was previously scheduled to be installed by the end of summer 2021.
The staff report on the zip line states the agreement specifies that Bonsai Design must build a zip line worth at least $600,000 in the parks.
According to the staff report on the lease, the new completion date for the zip line is May 31, 2022.
Per the terms of the lease, Bonsai Design will pay the city $1,069 per year for the next 25 years for the launch and landing spaces in the city's parks.
The Grand Junction Economic Partnership is still recruiting other tenants for Las Colonias Business Park. It’s also looking for a new executive director after Robin Brown moved to the Colorado Mesa University Foundation. Council member Abe Herman said the partnership had identified a candidate, but couldn’t come to an agreement during negotiations.