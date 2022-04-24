The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the Visit Grand Junction Area Tourism Membership Program, which will allow Visit Grand Junction to market businesses beyond lodging entities.
Benefits include publication in the Grand Junction Visitor Guide and on the Visit Grand Junction website, as well as access to Destination Travel Network marketing services.
Businesses in the city limits will automatically be granted membership in the program, and businesses outside city limits will have to pay a $350 fee for membership.
Lodging businesses outside city limits will be assessed a fee to be determined at a later date, said Executive Director Elizabeth Fogarty.
The program has been in place since 1996 for businesses outside city limits, Fogarty said, but now restaurants, activity-based businesses and other tourism-focused businesses beyond lodging will be able to participate.
Fogarty noted that wineries in Palisade that have been receiving marketing benefits from Visit Grand Junction will no longer receive those unless they sign up for the program.
Fogarty wrote in a staff report that Visit Grand Junction had reached out to the Palisade Tourism Advisory Board and Fruita Tourism Advisory Board, which decided to pursue their own marketing strategies.
City Council also approved a $1,384,317.84 million change order for the Hogchute (Carson) Reservoir Dam project.
The dam modification project was originally approved by City Council in June 2021 for about $2.9 million.
The change order will fund work de-winterizing the project, remobilizing the contractor and completing the modifications.
According to the staff report, work on the project includes modernizing the reservoir outlet works and spillway. It is set to be finished during the 2022 construction season.