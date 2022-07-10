The city of Grand Junction is moving forward in the process of putting a recreation center on the ballot at some point, with City Council unanimously approving Matchett Park, near 28 1/2 Road and Patterson Avenue, as the proposed site.
Previously, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board also voted unanimously to recommend City Council choose Matchett Park over Lincoln Park for the project after a round of public feedback.
“We now know the direction for all the planning on that side,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
Now that City Council has settled on Matchett Park, consultants Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture, a Denver-based firm focusing on recreation centers that helped with the outreach process for picking a site, will return July 18 and 19 to meet with City Council, stakeholders and the public to figure out funding options and programs for the proposed rec center.
Sherbenou said a preliminary plan for the center is scheduled to be presented to the public Sept. 20.
Council members Chuck McDaniel and Randall Reitz were absent.
COURT EXPANSION
City Council approved two contracts related to the Lincoln Park/Canyon View pickleball and tennis court expansion project, one for the courts and one for the lighting.
The city will pay Renner Sports up to $952,350 for construction of courts. The project will construct four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park and turn the existing tennis courts at Lincoln Park into 12 pickleball courts, giving the facility 20 courts, Sherbenou said.
The courts will all be lit by LED lighting, which will be provided by Musco via a $610,560 contract with the city.
Sherbenou said he expects work to begin in the fall and finish in mid-2023.
Sherbenou credited the pickleball community for being patient during the planning process.
DOS RIOS PLAYGROUND
The council unanimously approved a $369,116 contract with Summit Recreation to construct a playground near the Dos Rios bike park.
Sherbenou said the playground will be based around a large structure shaped like a humpback chub, a local federally protected fish.
That structure will have slides and other features, Sherbenou said, and the playground will also have a two-mast climbing structure.
The equipment can now be ordered, which takes a 20-week lead time, plus a few weeks for installation.
Sherbenou noted the playground coincides nicely with dirt starting to turn on the private portion of the Dos Rios development.
“There’s certainly a lot to celebrate with the progress of the project,” Sherbenou said.