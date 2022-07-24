Micromobility companies for motorized e-bikes and e-scooters of the type found in other cities are coming to Grand Junction.
On Wednesday, the City Council voted 5-0 to approve an ordinance regulating micromobility devices such as e-scooters and e-bikes, allowing the city to do a pilot study to see if private e-scooter and e-bike companies would be feasible in the city.
Mayor Anna Stout and council member Dennis Simpson were absent.
Senior planner Daniella Acosta told City Council that Grand Junction has been receiving interest from both national and local shared micromobility companies, and is also seeing an increase in private ownership of e-bikes and e-scooters.
The ordinance permits travel in bike lanes, roadways and sidewalks and trails except for where expressly prohibited, Acosta said.
It also creates a 15 mph speed limit for micromobility devices on multi-use paths.
Parking will only be allowed in designated parking corrals approved by the city, Acosta said.
“It’s very exciting to have some more mobility options coming to Grand Junction,” Grand Junction Bike Night organizer Ian Thomas said.
Council Member Abe Herman echoed Thomas’ sentiment, saying the micromobility options can be particularly helpful for people who don’t have cars.
Companies will have to apply to participate in the pilot study, Acosta said.
In the study, which will have a three company limit, companies will have performance measured over a one-year period based on data collected and shared by the companies, which will allow the city to see if changes need to be made before committing to allowing the companies to operate in the city permanently.
“This is the beginning of our venture into regulation of e-scooters, and so we are likely to be back,” City Attorney John Shaver said.
Devices in the pilot study will have a speed limit of six miles per hour on sidewalks, and usage will be prohibited on Colorado Avenue and Main Street between First and Seventh Streets.
Companies will have a curfew of 10 p.m. for operation.
Grand Junction EMS Chief Mark McIntyre said in a report he has concerns about alcohol use by scooter riders.
“I foresee riding these scooters intoxicated will lead to a host of problems including reckless usage, accidents etc... I would like to see some sort of plan on how to limit scooter usage after alcohol consumption,” McIntyre wrote.