Grand Junction City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance allowing the city to close nuisance businesses it deems connected to criminal activity through a court process.
The ordinance is aimed at dealing with businesses that repeatedly play host to criminal activity, according to city staff.
“What this ordinance helps us do is it helps us address to business owners that aren’t taking responsibility for the property,” Police Chief Matt Smith said.
Council Member Scott Beilfuss asked Smith what would constitute “repeated” nuisance behavior.
“Repeated, it’s somewhat subjective, in the sense that it really depends on what type of violations we’re addressing, if there’s different types of minor violations, those may be corrected with a citation. And maybe we write one citation and it corrects the problem as opposed to continually responding,” Smith said.
City Attorney John Shaver noted “repeatedly” generally refers to “more than one.”
Shaver said the ordinance is modeled after the city’s nuisance party house ordinance.
At the extreme end of possible punishments for nuisance properties is seizing the property, Shaver said, but there are other remedies the city can try first, such as notices and liens.
The ordinance came about in response to skilled gaming businesses, or “gray casinos” becoming more prevalent throughout Mesa County.
“This really is step two, if you will, in our trying to address some of the problems that have transpired with the advent of gray casinos,” Shaver said.
Step one was a one-year moratorium on new skilled gaming businesses and skilled gaming businesses moving locations, which took effect in March.
Shaver said the ordinance will allow the Grand Junction Police Department to deal with criminal activity at skilled gaming businesses without addressing whether or not the gaming activity itself is legal.
The ordinance will also help GJPD deal with other problem businesses, Shaver said.
Crimes that can result in a business being considered a nuisance property include gambling, human trafficking, prostitution, drug distribution, drug manufacturing, theft, disturbing the peace and acts of violence.