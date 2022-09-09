Grand Junction City Council voted 5-2 on Wednesday to rezone a 19-acre parcel in Orchard Mesa from four residential units per acre to eight residential units per acre.
The parcel in question is located at 2981 B½ Road, and the rezone was requested to allow for different types of housing units, including multifamily, on the property.
According to city staff, the intended use of the site is suburban infill development.
The rezone is consistent with Grand Junction’s 2020 comprehensive plan, according to city staff.
Council members Rick Taggart and Phil Pe’a voted against the rezone.
Several residents of the area stayed past 11 p.m. to speak against the rezone, saying having different housing types would alter the rural character of the area, and the area does not have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate those housing types.
“The establishment of adequate infrastructure currently in the need in this area has been ignored by the city,” nearby resident Barbara Miles said. “This shouldn’t be a ‘build it, they will come’ attitude.”
“The rezoning is totally out of character for the land, “ Melinda Hill said.
Realtor Wendi Gechter is the registered agent for the applicant, CIA Investments, LLC.
The planning commission previously voted 6-1 to approve the rezone.
Mayor Anna Stout pointed out while considering the rezoning that the council is acting in a quasi-judicial capacity and has more narrow considerations for the decision than when acting in a legislative capacity.