The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve wage increases for the city manager, city attorney and municipal judge.
In the city’s 2021 budget it included a 2.5% wage increase for all city employees, which included those three positions. Mayor Pro Tem Kraig Andrews explained that they first had to complete performance reviews before that raise was implemented.
“The wage increase for eligible employees was dependent on the employee being evaluated and being rated as performing at or above expectations,” Andrews said. “Because we determined that each of these three employees is performing at or above expectations, with the approval of this ordinance, each will be awarded a 2.5% increase starting with pay period seven of this year.”
The increase brings City Manager Greg Caton’s salary up to $229,500 per year, City Attorney John Shaver to $197,700 and Municipal Judge Tammy Eret to $102.50 per hour.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel explained the review process for the manager and attorney position involved council members filling out a paper evaluation form, which included numerical scores and areas to make comments.
The council met in executive session with Caton and Shaver individually to discuss the evaluations.
McDaniel said Caton received positive comments for his management through the COVID-19 pandemic and was rated between highly competent and exceptional. Shaver, the city attorney, was rated as exceptional.
Council Member Anna Stout said she wanted to see a more thorough evaluation process in the future, which included annual goals the City Council could use as benchmarks to evaluate its employees.
“I would really like to see us next year use a much more effective performance evaluation system,” Stout said. “This looks nothing like what is used in the corporate world or even the nonprofit business world. With the caliber of the individuals we are working with, I think we owe them goals for the year and expectations that we are using then at the time of evaluation.”
McDaniel said they had been working to implement a new evaluation system, but that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in that being set aside for this year.
RECOGNIZING COUNCIL MEMBERS
City staff thanked the three outgoing City Council members, Mayor Duke Wortmann, Phyllis Norris and Andrews, for their leadership on the Council with benches in a local park.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou showed photos of the plaques that will be placed on the benches thanking the individual members for their service to the community.
Wortmann choked up while thanking staff for their hard work.
He said he was proud of the work the council was able to accomplish, especially around public safety and road infrastructure.
“I’m a big believer in collaboration and you’re not going to hear the word ‘I’ a lot here tonight from me,” Wortmann said. “I just believe with the help of District 51, the economic partners, the county at times we were able to do some very very nice things.”
The new city council members will be sworn in on May 3. McDaniel was chosen as acting president pro tem at Wednesday’s meeting as both the mayor and mayor pro tem are leaving the cty council.