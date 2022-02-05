The 600-acre Redlands 360 development is moving forward after its development plan was unanimously approved by Grand Junction City Council Wednesday.
The development was proposed by the Grand Junction Land Company and La Plata Communities.
“Now we’re getting to the place where approval will allow us to actually build this project,” Doug Quimby, president of La Plata Communities, said.
Quimby said he’s expecting about a 25-year build-out for the project. The Outline Development Plan for the project expires Dec. 26, 2046.
Redlands 360 will be a mix of commercial, residential and open space, according to the developers.
The 600-acre development includes 60 acres of lower-density residential, 298 acres of medium-density residential, 32 acres of high-density residential, six acres of commercial/mixed use and a minimum of 185 acres of open space, according to the staff report.
“It will have a variety of products, particularly a variety of housing products,” Quimby said. “The Redlands has typically been very high-end homes on big lots, very expensive, and we’re going to have some of that. We’re going to have million-dollar-plus homes out there on some of the lots, but we’re also going to have product that’s more affordable and will be below the historic average price on the Redlands. We can have a wider swath of the community be able to live on the Redlands.”
Right now, the property is a popular recreation site for residents, with multi-use trails all around.
The developers said those trails are going to largely stay intact.
“Perhaps the most interesting thing, the most unique thing about this is we basically have planned this community around recreational uses before we got here,” Quimby said. “Grand Junction Land Company, which has owned this land for many. many years, allowed people to go on the property to hike and bike and walk their dogs and recreate, and as a consequence a lot of social trails got developed out there.”
Rather that stop the use that has developed, Quimby said, the developers decided to design the community around that use.
La Plata Communities Director of Planning Cody Humphrey said they want to maintain the character of the land.
Some council members said they were sad the area is changing and being developed, but were happy about the effort to retain the trails.
“In reading the packet this weekend and a couple weeks ago, I had a strong emotional reaction, tried to figure out what that emotion was, and the best I could describe it is the word ‘mourning,’ a little bit,” Randall Reitz said.
“I think mourning represents that there was something that was of high value. And I think the fact that I’m mourning this is a credit to the landowner that this has been opened for use for decades, it could have been fenced off and not used at all.”
Abe Herman agreed, saying, “this is a very beloved space in our community and it has become beloved because the property owner has allowed people to use it and we could have ended up with a situation where we had some jerk from the Front Range coming in and putting homes that we don’t want to see or maximizing the space, eliminating all the open space, and instead we have the opposite.”
The trails will be paid for by nine metropolitan districts within the development.
City Council approved intergovernmental agreements with those metropolitan districts Wednesday.
The development elicited a lot of public discussion when it was announced, but there were no speakers at the public hearing Wednesday.
“I think it’s the single biggest project that’s ever been done in Grand Junction,” Quimby said.
FEWER FIREWORK SHOWS THIS SUMMER
The council unanimously approved the schedule for firework shows in 2022 at Suplizio field.
There will be five shows this year, down from about 10 last year because of community concerns, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
“People have a lot to say about fireworks,” Sherbenou said.
The shows are scheduled for May 6 (CMU participation night), May 31 (JUCO), June 10 (Grand Junction Rockies Participation Night), July 4 and Aug. 5 (end of summer).
“This will be a much better summer firework series,” Council Member Anna Stout said.