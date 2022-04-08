The Grand Junction City Council passed two of the three ordinances needed to bring recreational marijuana stores into the city Tuesday.
One ordinance addresses the uses, licenses and regulations of stores, and the other addresses taxing. Both votes were unanimous.
Previously, City Council decided a maximum of 10 business licenses would be distributed in Grand Junction, and those licenses would be distributed through a process in which all qualified applicants would be put into a random lottery.
A third ordinance, which addresses zoning, is scheduled to go before the planning commission April 12, and if all goes as planned, will be finalized by City Council at its May 4 meeting.
Also May 4, City Council is slated to vote on ordinances establishing the marijuana licensing authority and hearing officer, the randomized selection process for licenses, violation and penalty guidelines, the business license application checklist and forms, and fees.
In order to get into the lottery, applicants must have insurance, have a property in which to have the store, have a sales tax license for the business, pass background checks, have a security plan, have a business plan, have a plan for keeping underage people off the premises, have a plan for disposing of unsold cannabis, have a ventilation plan, disclose their financial interests and pay application and licensing fees.
The application process also includes a review by the city manager and a public hearing. Once the license is awarded, applicants must then go through the state of Colorado’s licensing process.
During public comment, High Q owner Renee Grossman asked City Council to consider requiring applicants to have a certain amount of liquid capital available in order to get a license. Other representatives of the retail marijuana industry sent the city letters objecting to a provision requiring stores to have fire suppression systems.
Retail marijuana establishments will have six months from the license being awarded to start operating, with some room for extensions. Marijuana will be taxed at 3.25% regular sales tax plus 6% excise tax.