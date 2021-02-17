Candidates for Grand Junction City Council met Tuesday at a forum to answer questions focused on business and economic issues facing the city.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum, which featured all eight candidates who are vying for the four open council seats.
While the candidates agreed on many of the issues raised, including supporting small businesses and keeping the city out of the real estate business, there was some disagreement over the city’s $1 million in funding for Colorado Mesa University.
The candidates for District A, Rick Taggart and Mark McCallister, had different takes on CMU, with McCallister advocating for spending those funds elsewhere.
“I believe this money was generally allocated to the college when the college was a lot smaller than it is now. It was there to help them grow and bring them along,” McCallister said. “I believe the college is now a half a billion dollar industry for this community. We respect that relationship, but I think that money should be allocated elsewhere now, to someone else in need within the community.”
Taggart said the funding provided the CMU was really an investment in the community. Around half goes to scholarships for local students and the other half is used to support programs at the university that will help train the local workforce in needed skills, he said.
“If we want to continue to diversify this economy, we need a very strong workforce,” Taggart said. “To give students of District 51 the opportunity to move on to school, whether it’s a certificate or a two-year degree or a four-year degree, it’s going to be critical to their future.”
District E candidate Jody Green said CMU has other ways to generate revenue. He said the city could still sponsor scholarships on its own.
There was broad agreement among the candidates about keeping the city out of the way of business development. Candidate for District E Abe Herman said in response to a question on reducing regulations that the city should make doing business here easy.
“I think it’s all about eliminating roadblocks,” Herman said. “The role of the city is to make sure that it is as easy as possible to do business in our city, and that means making sure that the licensing process is clear, that there’s help for sales tax and things like that.”
Candidates also were in agreement that the city should not compete with the private sector in developing real estate, and that it’s role was in providing infrastructure to support private development.
“The city’s role in real estate development is the infrastructure, whether its transportation, whether it’s utilities, water, sewer, we need to make sure that is in place for growth,” At- large candidate Kraig Andrews said. “We need to make sure it’s in place to allow for the different increases in volume. We need to be forward-thinking in that.”
Candidate for District D Dennis Simpson agreed, but said the city should also play a role in managing growth and having policies in place to limit housing sprawl. At-large candidate Randall Reitz said the council needs to be smart in managing its future growth.
“I think we are on the cusp of becoming the next great Colorado city,” Reitz said. “I don’t want to be Boulder or Fort Collins. I want to maintain our Western heritage, our beliefs and freedom and family. For me that means being very thoughtful about what is smart growth.”
Most candidates said if the city receives additional stimulus funding from the federal government, some should go to helping small businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, though several noted that they would need to learn more about where the needs are.
“Right now I know small businesses are hurting, and I know there are some grant monies that I think the county and the city have both looked at setting aside to help businesses,” District D candidate Greg Haitz said. “I’ve talked to many restaurants and they’re not sure they’re going to make it through the winter.”
The hourlong forum concluded before many other questions were able to be asked, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke said.
The candidates will have an opportunity to answer further questions in writing, she said. The Chamber will produce a voters guide that will be released in March.