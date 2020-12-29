The city of Grand Junction will have candidate packets available on Wednesday for anyone interested in running for City Council in April.
To qualify to run for a City Council seat, candidates must be at least 18 years old, be registered to vote in Grand Junction and have lived in the city limits for a full year prior to the election.
Candidates will also have to collect 50 signatures from registered voters in Grand Junction between Jan. 5 and Jan. 25, said City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann.
“So, even though we will have it available this Wednesday, folks cannot start circulating them,” Winklemann said. “If they do, if somebody signs Friday for example, those signatures would not count.”
The election will be Tuesday, April 6, and will fill four Council seats — District A, District D, District E, and one at-large seat.
Mayor Duke Wortmann, Mayor Pro-Tem Kraig Andrews, Council member Phyllis Norris and Council member Rick Taggart currently hold those seats.
Candidate packets can be downloaded on the city website (www.gjcity.org) or picked up at City Hall.
City Hall is currently closed to the public, but prospective candidates can call 970-244-1509 and a packet will be brought to the door.
In addition to the signatures, Winklemann said candidates will need to fill out an affidavit stating how they want their name to appear on the ballot and some other documents related to the Fair Campaign Practices Act.
Once the signatures are turned in, the Clerk’s Office will verify that the signatures are from voters within the city limits. She said they provide space on the form for extra signatures candidates can get to ensure they reach the 50 total, even if some signatures are not accepted.
“We print them with 75 slots,” Winklemann said. “Just because some people may not be registered to vote, they may not be in city limits, those kind of things.”
The city also provides a candidate guide on its website that will walk the candidates through the process. Winklemann said they also provide ways for candidates to familiarize themselves with different aspects of the city government.
“On our website, we also have a list of candidate resources for people,” Winklemann said. “So, for example, if they are interested in the budget or the strategic plan or the municipal code or the charter, we have a list on our website that has links to all those documents.”