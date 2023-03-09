Mesa County Public Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox explains the procedure for candidates to comment during the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum at the Art Center of Western Colorado on Tuesday.
Candidate Jamie Porta answers a question during the the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
Mesa County Public Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox explains the procedure for candidates to comment during the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum at the Art Center of Western Colorado on Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Candidate Jamie Porta answers a question during the the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
The Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance had a modest size crowd at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Diane Schwenke speaks at the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Beilfuss speaks at the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Jamie Porta speaks at the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Cody Kennedy speaks at the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Sandra Weckerly speaks at the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
City Council candidates explained their positions on matters of the arts in the community Tuesday night at a forum hosted by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance.
The Arts and Culture Forum was held at The Art Center of Western Colorado and moderated by Mesa County Public Libraries Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox.
The forum featured District A candidates Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly, District B candidates Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen, and at-large candidates Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke. Mayor Anna Stout, who is running unopposed, and District B candidate Michael Deuel were not present.
“This forum is a wonderful way for people to hear what views potential city council leaders have regarding the arts and culture,” said Boisvenue-Fox.
Candidates took turns responding to several questions about how to improve upon the arts in Grand Junction, and many tried to convince the crowd of their own personal devotion to the arts.
The moderator asked candidates how they’d advocate on behalf of the arts.
“I don’t really know,” Beilfuss said. “It would take some thought, but I think we should try to make Grand Junction the artistic hub of western Colorado.”
Schwenke said that the arts ought to be used to bolster tourism and benefit the economy, and Nguyen said that he doesn’t think “such a critical part of the community should be at the whims of the council.”
When asked about how funds ought to be allocated for the arts, Nguyen said that the city should base the percentage of money put toward arts and culture on other communities with comparable sizes. Kennedy echoed this idea and Schwenke said that, ultimately, “we must justify how we spend taxpayer dollars.”
The city of Grand Junction has a Commission on Arts and Culture, which often funds things like public murals, sculptures and so forth.
“The Commission on Arts and Culture is a great thing, but I think it could do a bit more on behalf of artists,” Weckerly said. “I’d like to see more public pieces commissioned. I do think that the arts could be funded better, and I think the City Council should play a role in that.”
Weckerly expressed her adoration for the recent art installation of the bighorn sheep sculpture in the Redlands roundabout, and said that “we need more of that in our city.”
Regarding the way in which arts should be expanded in Grand Junction, Kennedy suggested a partnership with CMU while Porta explained that art is “our canary in the coal mine. They’re an indicator of economic health and vitality. We have to help it grow in our community.”
“I also think that we should prioritize funding projects from artists who have had past success and artists from underrepresented groups,” Porta said. “We also have such a huge Hispanic community that has an entirely different culture, so tapping into that, from an artistic standpoint, would be so cool.”
Beilfuss said that art can help heal Grand Junction.
“We’ve got a lot of issues here,” Beilfuss said. “We have a lot of stress in this community. We’ve got severe mental health issues, suicide, discrimination, political polarization and other things. I really think the arts can help heal that.”
Schwenke, admitted that she “went into panic mode” at the beginning of the forum because “I don’t have a talent for the arts. I can make a stick figure look terrible.” Schwenke said she supports the arts not as an artist herself, but as an observer.
“Symphonies, museums and recording studios, things like that, really establish a sense of place. It’s what we call ‘place-making’. It is very important to give any city a specific feel,” Schwenke said.
Looking at arts as an economic driver, most candidates agreed that theater, music, murals, sculptures and other forms of art can help bring tourism to the Grand Valley.
“Investing in the arts is definitely beneficial to the community, but it can also help put our city on the map for tourists,” Haitz said.