The eight candidates for Grand Junction City Council raised another $27,29, bringing the total for this election to more than $100,000.
The money, which was raised between March 12 and March 28, was reported to the City Clerk on Friday. Those reports also included the amount of money candidates had on hand at the start of the reporting period and their expenditures over that period.
The largest amount raised during the second reporting period was by Dennis Simpson, who raised $7,809. That amount included a $3,000 loan from Simpson to his own campaign, which is set to be paid back by today.
Abe Herman raised $7,436, which also included a loan of $2,500 from himself to his campaign. The terms of that loan, as reported to the City Clerk, list a repayment date of May 1. None of the other campaigns received loans during this period.
The total amount of money on hand for the weeks leading up to the election included funds the campaigns had in the bank on March 12 and contributions made during the second reporting period.
Rick Taggart had the most on hand during that time with $11,616. Both Simpson and Herman had more than $10,000 on hand.
Mark McCallister, who led the fundraising in the first reporting period with about $17,000, raised $725 over the last half of March, but still had $7,339 on hand.
Candidates listed expenditures for social media advertising, traditional media and sign printing, as well as payments for web services that allow them to take donations. Taggart spent $2,110 with Grand Junction Media, which owns The Daily Sentinel.
Several candidates returned donations including McCallister, Jody Green and Greg Haitz, who all returned donations from a nonprofit group Stand For the Constitution. Herman and Taggart both returned donations from the Grand Junction Professional Firefighters Union. Taggart also gave back a $500 donation from an LLC.
The election is today, and results will be posted online after polls close at 7 p.m. There will be one more campaign finance report required within 30 days of the election.
In order to ensure your ballot is counted, it must be received by the Mesa County Elections Division by 7 p.m. Postmarks do not count as a received date.
Voters can deliver ballots to ballot boxes located at Grand Junction City Hall, Mesa County Central Services, Grand Valley Transit West Transfer Facility or the Department of Human Services.