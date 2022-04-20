The Grand Junction City Council has directed staff to work toward getting an item on the ballot in either November or April in hopes of getting a new rec center built after a majority of survey respondents indicated they support the project.
The survey, which was conducted by the Colorado Mesa University Social Research Center and the Franklin & Marshall College Center for Opinion Research, was distributed from Feb. 2 through Feb. 21 and garnered 1,286 responses.
CMU statistics professor Clay King said overall respondents were favorable to the Parks Department overall, but less favorable to the department’s current indoor facilities.
“People feel like it’s a good idea overall,” King said. He added there was a clear preference for a single facility instead of multiple facilities, and for the location to be Matchett Park over Lincoln Park.
According to King, 59% of respondents favored building a rec center and another 24% said they would probably favor such a project. About the same amount said in the survey such a project would be a good use of the city’s resources.
The survey also asked respondents about funding the center, with three options being presented. Respondents favored a 15% nicotine tax to fund the project over a 0.15% increase in overall sales tax or a three millage property tax increase, although respondents favored building the center regardless of which of the three funding options came with it.
The survey stated tax money from cannabis will be used to fund the rec center, but is not projected to be able to fund the whole thing.
A similar ballot measure failed in 2019, but City Manager Greg Caton noted that year the city had two other tax increases on the ballot.
Council Member Anna Stout said she would rather the survey had used ranked choice voting or something similar for the location question because the city might decide one location is more practical than another and it would be good to know how the voters might feel about that.
“What’s hard for me here is I can’t tell how many people whose preference was Matchett but are happy with Lincoln,” said Stout, who according to voter records lives in the neighborhood around Lincoln Park. “If we end up as a city, if Matchett’s too expensive for us or if there are other reasons that we end up looking at Lincoln, I don’t want the community to come back to us and say ‘well we very clearly said Matchett and you guys aren’t listening to us.’ ”
Stout said she was worried the city might be put into a position to develop a rec center in Lincoln Park over Matchett Park because of financial and infrastructure reasons.
There was also a discussion about getting the issue on the ballot for the November, 2022 election vs. the April, 2023 election.
“We’re still first in baby steps on this project,” Mayor Chuck McDaniel said. “There may be reasons to come back to this issue.”
ORCHARD MESA POOL
City Council resolved Monday to bring up the topic of the Orchard Mesa Pool with the Mesa County Commissioners the next time the two bodies meet, and to explore the funding of improvements to the pool sooner rather than later.
According to a memo to City Council from Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou, the city asked the county, which helps fund operations of the pool along with Mesa County Valley School District 51 (which owns the building and pays utilities), to pitch in $110,000 for pool operations in 2022, and the county informed the city it would allocate $75,000.
Sherbenou stated the school district has agreed to step in and fund the $35,000 gap so the pool doesn’t have to close or reduce hours. The memo stated the shortfall would have caused the pool to have to close two days per week.
The pool is in need of a major renovation, and the city has inserted a $4.6 million renovation project for 2024-2024 into its 10-year capital plan.
Council Member Abe Herman said Orchard Mesa Pool represents one of the few amenities in that area kids can use.
Stout also argued for improving the pool and potentially adding other amenities to the space.
“It may give us more bang for our buck there,” Stout said.
Council Member Dennis Simpson noted the city could probably fund the pool improvements through its budget reserves immediately, but adding amenities could increase operational costs.
Stout, who grew up on Orchard Mesa, said she appreciated the attention City Council is giving the pool.