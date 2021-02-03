In an effort to improve safety and traffic flow on Patterson Road, the Grand Junction City Council is considering an access control plan that recommends significantly reducing access points onto the road.
Public Works Director Trent Prall explained at the Council’s Monday work session that, as traffic increases on the road, implementing an access control plan would make the road safer and extend its life.
The plan is also meant to increase traffic flow so widening the road would not be necessary.
“As we all know, Patterson Road has been one of the backbones of the Grand Valley since it was first constructed back in 1984,” Prall said. “Our reliance on it has increased substantially over the years. There comes a time in the life of a road when government agency needs to modify the corridor to improve safety, as well as ensure travel time reliability while maximizing the functional life of the road.”
Michelle Hansen with Stolfus & Associates, Inc., the consulting firm that is working with the city on the plan, said implementation of the plan is meant to be in the long term and based on changes to the land use along that corridor.
“This plan isn’t meant to be built all at once in one big humongous project,” Hansen said. “It’s meant to be implemented in phases as land use changes and as the corridor and safety and operations on the corridor changes as well.”
The plan calls for a reduction of access points along the seven mile section of road between the I-70 Business Loop and the Cross Orchards Historic Site. It would reduce from 283 access points down to 160.
Hansen said they also would change some intersections to right turn in and out only, and others to three quarters movement where drivers can turn left off Patterson, but not make a left turn onto the road.
“Number one and foremost is safety,” Hansen said. “Most of the conflicts that occur at intersections are related to left turns. So if we can start to identify key locations where people are entering and exiting Patterson Road with their left turn movements, we can reduce the amount of crashes that we have, which then in turn improves the traffic flow.”
There are three triggers identified in the proposed plan for implementing parts of the plan — redevelopment of a property that increases traffic, a public project by the city or if there is a safety or operational issue.
Several council members expressed concerns over the level of public engagement on the plan.
Council Member Phyllis Norris said several public outreach events were not well attended.
She said she thought the city needed to do more to communicate with the community on this plan.
“These are huge changes,” Norris said. “It’s not just a few, it’s the majority of the turns on and off of Patterson are changing or going away. I have a real concern that we had 30 people at a meeting and we had seven face-to-face.”
Mayor Duke Wortmann said he wanted to see the plan move forward due to concerns he had over the safety of drivers on Patterson Road.
He said people needed to change their habits of taking a left hand turn on the road to reduce collisions.
“I think these changes are absolutely merited as quickly as we can to break these habits of people trying to make the impossible possible,” Wortmann said. “I think their safety would be better off in the long run.”
City Manager Greg Caton said the city would perform more outreach over the next month, including with the Chamber of Commerce. He said they would also work to address a concern from Council Member Rick Taggart that a fourth trigger may be needed to address existing safety concerns on the road.
The City Council is set to consider adoption of the plan at its March 3 meeting.