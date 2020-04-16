The Grand Junction City Council met Wednesday evening and set public hearings for May 6 for two ordinances that would provide relief funds to local nonprofits and small businesses.
The council considered adding an additional $500,000 to its #GJStrong Fund, which provides grants to nonprofits that provide critical services during the coronavirus outbreak. It has already awarded $500,000 through the Western Colorado Community Foundation to nonprofits. The new allocation would provide support to the HomewardBound homeless shelter, which has requested around $170,000 in funding.
The council gave direction to the city’s planning department to use just under $276,000 in Federal Housing and Urban Development funds to help support further nonprofit programs that support housing and food assistance. Council members noted that at the May public hearing it could reduce the total contribution it made to the #GJStrong Fund below the $500,000.
Council members also voted in favor of setting a public hearing to consider $540,000 in small business grants. Those grants would be required to go toward paying fixed costs for local businesses like rent and would be capped at $7,500. Councilmember Chuck McDaniel was the only vote against this ordinance, saying it needed further work before being put forward. He said his concern was the fund would be depleted quickly and the city would have to continue to provide additional funds going forward.
The council also voted to extend its emergency declaration through May 6. City Manager Greg Caton had previously announced the city would extend this declaration with council approval. Caton emphasized that the city’s declaration was separated from the governor’s stay-at- home order and other statewide orders.