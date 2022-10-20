Grand Junction City Council got its first look at the city’s 2023 recommended economic development budget Monday, which included $2.4 million for incentives via the city’s newly-passed infill development policy.
The policy waives fees and provides tax incentives in a tiered system for people proposing development in the city center.
The policy the City Council passed in September doesn’t put a cap on how much money someone with a project can apply for, or how many applications can be submitted, Council Member Randall Reitz noted.
Reitz asked how city staff anticipate budgeting for the incentives.
City Manager Greg Caton said in future years the city will run the development incentive budget like it does with nonprofit funding, with a certain amount set aside each year, but it might take a little while to dial in the amount.
Also in the economic development budget is $500,000 to the city’s economic development partners such as the Business Incubator Center and Grand Junction Economic Partnership.
Council Member Abe Herman suggested adding a staffer who would be exclusively dedicated to economic development.
“Given the size of what we’re doing and the number of partners we have and everything with that going on, it makes sense at this point to create that position, something like an economic development manager or economic development coordinator,” Herman said.
Council Member Rick Taggart noted the city has had such a position in the past, but it was controversial.
The budget also includes $1.8 million to the Downtown Development Authority, just over $1 million to Colorado Mesa University and just under $600,000 to Grand Valley Transit.