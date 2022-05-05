Grand Junction City Council is working through the process of creating goals for increasing the city’s affordable and attainable housing stock.
Consultant Mollie Fitzpatrick recommended a goal of increasing Grand Junction’s affordable housing stock for those making 80% of the area median income (AMI) or less by 225 units over the next five years, which averages out to 45 units per year.
Grand Junction is currently on a pace of creating about 35 affordable units per year, according to Fitzpatrick’s presentation.
Fitzpatrick said the idea is to come up with a goal that is aspirational and also attainable.
City Manager Greg Caton said the aggressiveness of the goals will drive the aggressiveness of the policies the city puts in place.
Council Member Dennis Simpson said the proposed goal wasn’t aggressive enough for his liking.
“This council put a great deal of emphasis on ‘let’s do better,’ and has shown every sign we’re willing to spend quite a bit of money on this problem,” Simpson said. “It seems like increasing it by 10 is not near enough.”
Council members Abe Herman, Rick Taggart and Anna Stout also asked to be more aggressive with the goals if possible.
Stout said she would be comfortable with the goal being a range rather than a specific number.
“What I don’t want is to send a message to the community that we’re not trying to address this need in earnest but I also don’t think it’s a great message to the community to set a goal and then fail to meet it because then it looks like we’re not doing enough and I want to make sure we’re doing what’s within our capacity,” Stout said.
Caton also cautioned against setting the goals too high, saying, “What I don’t think would be helpful for us, is I’ll just pick the number 100, and we come in at 45, and the front page is we didn’t even hit 50%. You just can’t recover from that, quite frankly, versus setting it realistically and then we can move forward as we make progress on this.”
According to the city’s housing needs assessment, there is currently a gap in the rental market for those making 60% of the AMI or less. Affordable rent for someone making 60% of the AMI is $732 per month for one person.
“Anything less than 60% AMI, you need more of in terms of the rental market,” Fitzpatrick said.
According to Fitzpatrick’s presentation, an affordable unit costs about $250,000 to build in Grand Junction.
Grand Junction needs more multi-family development in general, Fitzpatrick said, but the kind of multi-family development that is occurring is not likely to yield income-restricted affordable units.
“New market rate units are not going to naturally hit these price points where you have the affordability shortage,” Fitzpatrick said. “More supply is better, but more supply doesn’t necessarily target these price points.”
Herman recommended exploring partnerships with other large organizations in the area such as Colorado Mesa University and Mesa County Valley School District 51 that are also looking at addressing affordable housing.
Stout and Taggart said the city should pursue strategies of opening up both affordable rentals and for-sale homes simultaneously.
Taggart said the next step is to begin to identify the dollars the city is willing to invest, which will affect the goals and policies.
“It’s hard to set the goal because we don’t know what the cost difference is between a goal of 45 units and a goal if 100 units a year,” Herman said.
Council Member Philip Pe’a said he would like more data from staff and the consultants.
Caton said he’s hopeful the city can ramp up its capacity for initiating the creation of affordable units once policies have been put in place, maybe three years from now.
Fitzpatrick also presented common options for funding affordable housing options, which include sales tax, property tax, real estate transfer tax, lodging tax, short-term rental fees, inclusionary zoning and linkage fees.
Simpson noted the city has a large reserve fund balance and should look at what it can do already without creating a revenue stream.
“We’ve got it in the bank, let’s spend it and spend it wisely,” Simpson said.
Simpson also suggested re-doing the city’s 6% lodging tax, currently used to promote tourism in the city, to go toward affordable housing.
“We’re giving away a lot of money we don’t need to,” Simpson said.
Taggart suggested taking the regular 3.25% sales tax dollars from marijuana to dedicate totally to addressing affordable housing and homelessness. He also suggested taking excess sales tax revenues and putting them into a fund or trust for affordable housing and homelessness, and increasing the council’s pledge of $1 million toward housing in the 2022 budget to $2 million in 2023.
Caton said staff will likely come back to council in the next 90-120 days and check in.
UNION PACIFIC QUIET ZONE
Public Works Director Trent Prall told City Council Monday the city and Downtown Development Authority are looking into adding safety notifications at the railroad crossings on Seventh Street and Ninth Street that would enable trains to not have to blow their horns going through those intersections.
That means trains wouldn’t have to blow their horns from about 29 Road to about G Road through Grand Junction, Prall said.
Currently, the noise from the trains can be heard all the way to the Historic Downtown neighborhood.
Prall said there is $100,000 in the city’s 2022 budget to advance the design and $620,000 in the 2023 budget for the project, which has a timeframe of 2-4 years for completion.