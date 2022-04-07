Grand Junction City Council discussed waiving fees for a market-rate apartment complex at the old City Market site downtown at a special meeting Monday with the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors.
Richmark Real Estate of Greeley has proposed a 256-unit apartment complex for the site, titled “The Junction.”
The proposed complex would include studios up to two-bedroom apartments.
Richmark Vice President of Real Estate Development Adam Frazier said Richmark is hoping to break ground on the project in September or October.
Frazier estimated the total project costs will be $65 million, up from $59 million when Richmark presented to City Council in December. Reasons include inflation for construction materials and increased interest rates, Frazier said.
Richmark did not receive a $3 million Department of Local Affairs grant, Frazier said. He also said Richmark no longer holding any of the units as affordable for certain income levels. Previously he had said Richmark would make 10% of the units affordable.
The economic feasibility gap for the project is now $10 million, Frazier said.
Frazier said the economic feasibility gap represents how much Richmark could sell the property for the day it’s finished, if occupied. He also said Richmark doesn’t intend to sell the project.
Richmark is asking the city to waive all fees related to the project, Frazier said, as well as for the city to purchase and improve the Rood Avenue right of way for an estimated $300,000.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel said the fee waiver added up to about $2 million. When the city waives fees, its policy is to pay the departments for the fee waivers out of other funds.
Richmark is also asking for $3.5 million from the Downtown Development Authority to help close the economic feasibility gap. Those funds would be paid out through 2032, although DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam said that could be extended.
The DDA Board voted on its part of the project Thursday.
If the city and the DDA don’t come through, Frazier said, Richmark won’t be able to do the project. He did say Richmark is still committed to the project as of now.
Council Member Anna Stout said the council has received letters from residents against the project because they feel the city should be subsidizing affordable housing, not for-profit development.
Frazier argued the project would drive economic development in downtown Grand Junction.
“I do believe retailers follow rooftops,” he said.
DDA member Josh Niernberg echoed that sentiment, saying “Until we get more infill, it’s not feasible to continue to invest in downtown until we have a greater mass there.”
Stout said she is hopeful a project like this would “activate” the downtown on nights that are not as popular.
“It drives me crazy when I have people come into town, the president of PetSmart Charities was here a couple months ago, and she was here on a Sunday and I couldn’t take her anywhere downtown. There were two restaurants open in the entire downtown that afternoon.”
Council member Abe Herman said he thought the project’s initial discussion including affordable housing options caused a misunderstanding.
One of the biggest issues with the project now is the optics because it was originally presented as being for affordable housing, Herman said. He suggested moving forward with a something related to affordable housing simultaneously to offset things.
“This is something for economic development and to revitalize the downtown,” Herman said. “It feels like when someone says ‘why are you working on this issue when there’s starving kids in Africa.’ Just because we have one thing going on doesn’t mean we stop doing other things.”
Niernberg said this project would help the workforce issues many downtown businesses are experiencing.
“There are not a lot of people who are interested in moving into a home in Fruita to work in downtown Grand Junction, and therefore that’s completely off the radar” Niernberg said. “We don’t really have an inventory of units like this at all in Grand Junction.”
DDA Chair Doug Simons, Jr. said he is in favor of supporting Richmark’s project. “For me, I think this is an amazing opportunity that Richmark even comes and looks at us,” Simons said.
He continued, saying “If we let this thing get past us, it would be embarrassing, I think.”
McDaniel said he was worried about setting a precedent for future developments that might come along, and noted the money for this project wouldn’t be going to affordable housing.
“If we had somebody in here giving us an opportunity for affordable housing we’d be all for it, and money for it,” Simons said. “But we don’t have something like that. Do you guys have an ask? Someone coming up with a huge project doing that?”
Simons continued, “If we had to choose one or the other right now I’d understand that, but we’re not here picking and choosing.”
Simons suggested the city won’t be able to get rid of the blight of the old City Market until it agrees to give a developer some kind of incentives.
Council Member Rick Taggart suggested putting together something more standardized for fee waivers for projects like this in the future.
“I’m not trying to hold this up, but I think it does make sense to have a program so if somebody does request we’re not picking winners and losers,” Taggart said.
City Council discussed the issue further in executive session.