The Grand Junction City Council is hoping to take another look at the rail corridor north of Las Colonias Park and how it fits in with the city’s long-term plans.
On Monday night, the council was given an overview of the new comprehensive plan, which has been under development since February 2019. Project Manager Josh Koonce with Houseal Lavigne, the consulting firm that assisted the city with the plan, described the plan and its five chapters.
“The plan is a policy document for use by city officials, yourselves, developers, business owners, citizens,” Koonce said. “It’s really a tool to provide fair certainty for everyone as you make decisions about future growth and development in Grand Junction.”
City Manager Greg Caton said the planning process included engagement with the community about its vision for the future. Community Development Director Tamra Allen explained how it encompassed a wide array of issues and opportunities within the city and “obviously without question it covers land use and growth in this community.”
The five chapters of the plan are broken down into an introduction, plan principles, land use and growth, area-specific policies and an implementation plan. The full draft can be found online at gjcity.org.
During discussion of the plan draft, Council Member Anna Stout drew attention to the area north of Las Colonias Park, which is identified in the plan for industrial uses. Stout said the area was in a transitional phase and suggested a portion could change to mixed-use to aid in development.
“It’s not a fully functioning industrial area right now,” Stout said. “A lot of that is blighted. A lot of that is shut down and there have been conversations, sort of visionary community conversations, about potentially turning some of those areas into something that looks like the Stanley Market or other multi-use retail and restaurant areas.”
Allen said the previous comprehensive plan had identified the entire area north of Las Colonias as industrial, but the new plan does include mixed-use along Seventh Street and commercial uses between Seventh Street and Ninth Street as a way to allow for the area to begin to transition.
“What this plan has really attempted to do is balance both of those interests, really recognizing this as a changing, a transitional area, but also preserving the industrial uses that are occurring there especially along the rail spurs,” Allen said.
The plan also includes mixed-use areas along Riverside Parkway to the north to Kimball Avenue and on the Doug Jones Sawmill property, which the city owns. Stout suggested the mixed-use area be extended further north of Riverside Parkway, but not eliminating the entire industrial area.
“I’m a little concerned about setting this as our plan and kind of blocking that into industrial and not having mixed-use consideration north of Riverside Parkway beyond the piece that the city owns,” Stout said.
Other council members agreed the area was in transition, but that preserving an area for industrial use was important as well. Allen said in engagement with the community the city heard that the community wanted a mix of uses in that area, including industrial.
Caton suggested sending the plan back to the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee with the council’s comments for a recommendation, which the Council directed staff to do.