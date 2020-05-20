The Grand Junction City Council conducted its first workshop open to the public in nearly two months Monday after going online-only amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The council discussed recommendations on allocating nearly $276,000 in Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds (CDBG-CV).
This funding, which was appropriated as part of the CARES Act, comes with fewer restrictions compared to HUD’s normal annual block grants. However, it must be used to fund public entities or nonprofits responding directly to the pandemic.
The largest chunk of the available funds allocated by the city will go to the Grand Junction Housing Authority. City staff and a representative from the Western Colorado Community Foundation, which recently helped the city evaluate grants through its #GJStrong Fund, recommended funding $123,653 of the Housing Authority’s $150,000 request. That money will go toward helping 50-75 households keep rent and utility payments current.
Much of the council’s discussion revolved around the Riverside Educational Center and the EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum. Council member Anna Stout noted that EUREKA! had received $2,435 above their request of $10,000 — the only organization to be recommended to receive more than asked for. She suggested moving that additional money to the Riverside Educational Center, which was recommended to receive $10,000 of its $25,000 request.
Stout said she has been holding weekly calls with area nonprofits and that Riverside was in urgent need. Riverside, which provides tutoring services, has seen an increase in demand for food assistance among its students, Stout said.
“They are having to take on so much more because it doesn’t make sense to tutor a kid if they’re not eating because it’s so precarious in these families’ situations,” Stout said.
Riverside Educational Center Executive Director Joy Hudak said the need for food, paper products and school supplies became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic and her organization partnered with the Community Food Bank to get that assistance to families.
“Right off the bat for us, our free and reduced lunch rate I think right now is about at 76%,” Hudak said. “So these are families that were already struggling before COVID-19.”
The EUREKA! request indicated that some of the funding it was requesting would go toward training staff and increasing its summer program capacity. Some council members questioned whether that was as urgent a need as other programs. Mayor Duke Wortmann noted the demographics of the neighborhoods that use the program.
“I think these reach those kids that are in those neighborhoods,” Wortmann said. “Their parents can drop them off. Having gone for a full year to all the programs that are there, because our grandson was there for his first grade year, I can tell you it’s as low of income as there is anywhere in the valley.”
The council agreed to reduce the allocation to EUREKA! from $12,435 to $7,500 and increase the Riverside allocation to $14,935.
Stout said she would like to see $4,405 be given to the Center for Independence, which is distributing food and other needed items to the homeless community. However, a large portion of its request was to upgrade furnishings, which does not meet HUD guidelines. The furnishings needed to be upgraded in order for them to be able to be easily sanitized, Stout said.
Stout said she would like to see that money be given out of the city’s budget instead, which the council agreed with.
City Council will vote at it’s regular meeting today to officially allocate the CDBG-CV money to the programs it has identified.