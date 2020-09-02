The city of Grand Junction is gathering information on a potential contract to provide fire and emergency medical services to the Central Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District.
Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins told City Council at its Monday work session that the city was approached by the district last year about providing the service. The Orchard Mesa district is about eight square miles and covers an area from 30 Road to 35 Road and from the Colorado River to A½ Road.
Watkins said many of the district’s volunteer staff are nearing retirement age and that it has struggled to recruit and retain new volunteers.
“It’s really a national problem for volunteer fire service trying to bring in volunteers,” Watkins said. “A lot of volunteer agencies are struggling like this. A lot of volunteers they do bring in are looking for more experience so they can go to a career department like ours.”
Without a contract, Watkins said the district would have to increasingly rely on mutual aid, which the Grand Junction Fire Department already provides. In 2019 the district responded to just under 170 calls, which would represent around a 1% increase in call volume for Grand Junction if it took over that service. Watkins said once Station 8 is built in 2022, they could respond to calls in most of the district in eight minutes and some areas in four minutes.
City Attorney John Shaver said a potential contract would be based on a similar service contract for the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District, which covers an area north of the city. The initial estimates are that the district would pay the city $152,000 for fire and emergency medical services and it would collect $48,000 in ambulance billing. The city estimated $68,000 in annual expenses for net revenue of $132,000 from the contract.
“In general terms, they pay us what they receive, less very specific expense items,” Shaver said. “So that would at least be the base model that we start from for this negotiation.”
Councilmember Anna Stout said she was opposed to the contract, citing concerns about timing and the level of staffing in the Grand Junction Fire Department.
“I’m really alarmed at the timing of this,” Stout said. “After having ridden along with the fire department about a year and a half ago, I have a couple of questions primarily about our true capacity. I understand the numbers on paper, but I sat around a table with firefighters who were close to tears and some who were in tears because of the load that’s on them right now.”
Watkins said they have been recruiting new staff and received around 800 applicants from its last recruiting effort. City Manager Greg Caton said Station 6, which is set to open this fall, will also be fully staffed.
Stout said pursuing an agreement like this after Station 8 opens might make more sense. She also pointed at the department’s level of overtime and use of mandatory overtime as cause for concern. Watkins said their overtime hours were down this year, but that they do have mandatory overtime requirements.
Council Member Rick Taggart said he was concerned about rising costs and whether the district revenue would be fixed or could increase over time. Shaver said the city would be paid directly from the district’s tax revenue. Answering a question from Council Member Chuck McDaniel, Shaver said the city could also require the district board to ask voters for a mill levy increase in the future if costs outstripped tax revenue.
Watkins said the city has encouraged the district to look into other options by partnering with other nearby districts. However, he noted that the district would prefer to contract with the city.
“I will tell you that they have continued to express that they want to find the best service they can for their constituents and they think that comes from the city and not from another agency,” Watkins said. “That’s something that I am certainly proud of as the fire chief and all of us here at the city organization are proud to hear that.”
The council directed city staff to continue gathering information about providing service to Central Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District.