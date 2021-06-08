The Grand Junction City Council is considering forgoing a numerical cap on the number of marijuana retail stores it would allow and looking to control the number and locations of stores through zoning, buffering and free market principles.
The council met in a work session Monday evening to hold the final of eight listening sessions discussing marijuana regulations. The previous seven sessions had been conducted by staff over the past three weeks.
Members of the public did speak, with nearly all saying they were in the marijuana industry or were potential applicants of a retail marijuana license in the city.
Grand Junction resident Oliver Spees said he was a local parent who had been involved in the last effort to build a community center. He urged the council to move quickly to utilize tax revenue from marijuana.
“I would just ask that we try to move through this quickly because I’m hoping this will contribute to rec centers and parks and other things,” Spees said. “I ask the council to remember we are thinking on kid time not adult time.”
Much of the public comment revolved around how the city should select operators for retail marijuana licenses. Most favored a merit-based selection process or a hybrid process that would screen for qualified applicants before holding a lottery style selection.
Several members of the public also urged the council to let the market decide on the number of stores or leave a high limit to promote competition.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen gave the council an overview of what city staff heard during the previous seven listening sessions, as well as the results of a survey of residents on marijuana regulations.
Of about 600 survey respondents, most were local residents and about 60% favored one to 10 stores. North Avenue, Horizon Drive and U.S. Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa were rated the highest as far as suitability of retail marijuana stores, according to the survey results.
Mayor Pro Tem Anna Stout said she did not favor a system that would impose an artificial cap on the number of retail stores. She said she would like to see the council approach the issue through buffering to ensure stores aren’t near schools, parks or in other undesired locations, as well as zoning to limit impacts on different neighborhoods. After that she said the free market should respond.
“I think if we start from the bottom and start talking more about buffering and location, as we start to layer on those zoning areas and the buffering and the setbacks and all of that, I think that will give us a better idea where they might be located,” Stout said. “We may have a more natural self-regulating limit.”
Council member Rick Taggart agreed, saying he did not like the idea of a cap. He said once city staff is able to show buffers around schools, rehabilitation centers, parks and some other use types, it would give them a better idea of where stores could go and how many would fit there. He said they could look at a cap per neighborhood as well.
“To me, the logic that was presented here tonight of looking at it by zone as compared to us putting an artificial cap I just think makes a great deal of sense,” Taggart said.
Council member Abe Herman said his concern was that it would be easier to start with a small number of allowed stores and increase that cap if needed. He said it would be much harder to move in the opposite direction and reduce the number of licenses.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he thought that land use was a good area to start with developing the regulations. He said a cap and a competitive licensing selection process might still be necessary, but by working through land use regulations first made sense.
“If we can get the zoning down where we believe the zoning is accurate along with the buffer distances we think are useful, then you look at that map and it’s going to tell you something about the number,” McDaniel said. “If the number feels too big to start, then you start reducing the number per zone to meet what you think is appropriate.”
The council also briefly discussed the potential tax rate for the city’s special marijuana sales tax. Stout said she thought it should align closely with Palisade, which has a 5% tax rate. Palisade has a somewhat complex tax scheme for retail marijuana, City Attorney John Shaver noted.
The council did not make any final decisions at the work session, but directed staff to examine how buffering and zoning could be used to manage the number of retail stores that could operate in Grand Junction.