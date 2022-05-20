The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the city’s urban camping ban in perpetuity.
The camping ban, instituted in 2019, gives the Grand Junction Police Department the authority to cite people for camping on public property if there is shelter space available. The original ordinance contained a sunset clause requiring City Council to revisit the ban in 2022.
“I am supportive of continuing the camping ban because it is a law that we need as a community,” Council member Abe Herman said.
Herman said it makes sense to have the camping ban in place to give the Police Department a tool in dealing with people who are acting out in unsafe ways.
Herman, who spoke against the ban in 2019 as a member of the public, said his concern at the time was how the ban would be used.
”While we have a responsible and good police department, there are other police departments around the country that might use it in a punitive sense and criminalize homelessness, and that’s not a solution,” Herman said.
Herman said over the past three years it was clear to him the Police Department has used the ban “sparingly and appropriately.”
“In 2019, I had very significant concerns about how it could potentially be used and what the outcome was going to be, but it’s pretty clear our Police Department has acted more than responsibly in the application of this,” Herman said.
Herman said he trusted the GJPD’s responsible implementation of the ban to continue.
Despite some criticisms from members of the public during the ordinance’s public hearing, council members maintained they’re working to address homelessness.
“I think in looking at the council members and knowing my fellow council, I think we have maybe the most sympathetic council to this particular issue that maybe has ever been in Grand Junction,” Herman said. “And we really have a desire to solve this issue. And I use the word ‘solve’ because homelessness is a solvable issue if we direct resources to it.”
”We have really smart people with really good intent, but the issues are really, really complex, and if we could wave a magic wand and solve it we would, but it’s not that simple, so we’re looking for how we can do it,” Herman said.
“This is definitely one of the most enduring struggles that civilization faces,” Council Member Randall Reitz said, citing homelessness’s appearance in the Bible and the works of Fyodor Dostoevsky, among others.
Reitz said homelessness is often a result of a traumatic experience in people’s lives and is a subject the city needs to take very seriously.
To penalize people who don’t have anywhere else to go could be considered cruel and unusual punishment, said City Attorney John Shaver, so the ban is only enforceable if there is shelter space available.
”There needs to be somewhere else to go,” Shaver said.
Shaver said 14 citations have been issued in three years of the camping ban, with many more contacts.
“From a purely legal standpoint, it seems to have worked very, very well,” Shaver said.
Herman said the first time he ever spoke at a city council meeting was in 2019 against this very camping ban.
One issue raised by opponents of the ban was a provision that states a person who is not allowed in a shelter via a voluntary action — substance abuse, for example — can be subject to the camping ban.
Herman disagreed with the characterization of substance abuse as voluntary.
Shaver said it wouldn’t be proper for the city to require a shelter or similar facility to accept someone who had been banned from the facility.
“We had to pick a side, and the side that we picked was, as is written in the ordinance, today if folks have had some disqualification, by virtue of what may be their own actions, and I get the point and certainly understand the point that maybe it’s not always their own actions, but at some point it was their action that precipitated their exclusion from the facility,” Shaver said. ”There’s no easy answer to that, but we had to pick a side, and for the city and the application of the ordinance the side that we picked is to say because a person has been excluded because of violation of the rules, we have to say that that shelter would be available.”
Deputy Police Chief Gary Marak said the city’s community resource officers, who are the department’s primary contacts with the unhoused community, work with area service providers to help those they interact with get services.
”Our regular patrol officers do the best they can in the interactions that they have, and obviously as people work as a police officer you learn more as you go, and you learn more about the resources you have,” Marak said.
Mayor Anna Stout said she was impressed with the community resource officers during a recent ride along.
During the public hearing, some residents said while they appreciated the Police Department’s handling of the unhoused community, there is more the city could be doing to help solve the issue of homelessness.
Some commenters suggested a city-run camp modeled after camps in Durango and Delta.
Herman mentioned he recently visited a similar camp in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Denver, and Grand Junction has had conversations around some of the different options for addressing homelessness.
“Grand Junction is light-years behind,” resident Eric Niederkruger said.
The council had a discussion about continuing the ordinance’s sunset clause, which would require a review by council at a future date to keep the ordinance going, but ultimately opted to review the city’s urban camping situation in a different way moving forward.
Mayor Anna Stout said the city doesn’t need a sunset clause in the ordinance because the city is pressing forward on the issue of homelessness.
“We have eyes on this issue by virtue of having a liaison to the homeless coalition. This is a stated strategic initiative of this council to address housing and within housing is the state of homelessness,” Stout said. ”So I think that this is not something that is going to slip from our radar if we don’t trigger revisiting this in two years. This is something we are pressing forward hard on.”
Council Member Rick Taggart said he wants to keep pressure on the city to find solutions, which the sunset clause could help with.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel said the problem is bigger than this one ordinance, and the council needs to be constantly looking to address the situation.
“The problem of houselessness is not going away,” McDaniel said.