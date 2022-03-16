The Grand Junction City Council held its final workshop discussion of retail marijuana regulations Monday, with the matter scheduled for a first reading and vote today.
The city is slated to use a “qualified vetting” lottery system to choose who gets each of the 10 business licenses that are expected to be available. Each qualified applicant will have an equal chance at a license.
Retail marijuana stores will be limited to business hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., no stores will be allowed on the ground floor on Main Street from First Street to 7th Street, and the Horizon Drive Business District will be limited to two licenses.
In order to get into the lottery, applicants must have insurance, have a property in which to have the store, have a sales tax license for the business, pass background checks, have a security plan, have a business plan, have a plan for keeping underage people off the premises, have a plan for disposing of unsold cannabis, have a ventilation plan, disclose their financial interests and pay application ($2,500) and licensing ($5,000) fees.
The hearing officer for marijuana license hearings will be the liquor licensing hearing officer.
Applicants must also have their application approved by the city manager and go through a public hearing. If they get a license through the lottery process, they must then go through the state of Colorado’s licensing process.
Grand Junction is going with the qualified application process over the objections of members of the marijuana industry, who have been lobbying for a purely merit-based process.
Businesses will have six months from the issue of licenses to start operating, with some room for extensions.
If the regulations pass first reading today, a public hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 6.
Marijuana will be taxed the regular sales tax rate of 3.25% plus an excise tax of 6%.
“We appreciate all the work that was put into this particular subject and we look forward to sticking a stake in it on the 6th of April,” Mayor Chuck McDaniel said.