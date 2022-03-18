Grand Junction City Council got a first glimpse Wednesday into the eventual development plans for the Riverfront at Dos Rios.
Architect Kevin Sperry said the proposal is for a “very healthy mix of uses within the site.”
Sperry said the proposal will include townhomes and condominiums at the north end of the development, with mixed use/retail space closer to the middle, along with a potential hotel, park/open space in the south and additional multi-family housing at the far south end of the project.
“We’re very interested in creating many different types of uses and a walkable and pedestrian-focused plan,” Sperry said.
Sperry said the plan is for a lot of the people who work at Dos Rios to also live there.
May Riegler development, a Washington D.C.-based development firm, is leading the project. The company recently announced plans for a 35,000-square-foot retail, food and beverage space at Dos Rios featuring a food hall, brewery, wine bar, restaurant, coffee shop, event space and small market.
May Riegler co-founder Kevin Riegler, a resident of Steamboat Springs, said there is going to be a lot of activity around Dos Rios in the next 6-12 months.
“This is constantly evolving,” Riegler said of the Dos Rios plans.
In April, 2019, the city approved the Riverfront at Dos Rios development plan for the approximately 60-acre development.
Wednesday, City Council approved the inclusion of a parcel in the middle of the development that hadn’t previously been included, and re-zones of two parcels in the development from industrial commercial to mixed use.
Dos Rios will now be made up of 26.9 acres of mixed use, 17 acres of parks and open space, 6.8 acres of light industrial/commercial and 4.1 acres of mixed use/outdoor recreation.
The necessary infrastructure for development has already been installed.
“For one person that has been involved from day one on this, I can’t wait until you start moving around dirt,” council member Rick Taggart said. “Hopefully you’re going to put something on it, but I can’t wait to see it.”
POT REGULATIONS
The consent agenda of Wednesday’s meeting contained the first reading of Grand Junction’s proposed retail marijuana regulations.
City Council has chosen a “qualified vetting” lottery approach to the process of distributing business licenses for marijuana stores, in which applicants that meet the qualifications to get a license will be put in a lottery and chosen at random to receive licenses.
A second reading and public hearing is scheduled for April 6, although Council Member Anna Stout jokingly suggested pushing the ordinance back in order to approve the marijuana regulations on April 20.
ARPA FUNDS
The city is receiving about $10.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds, and council member Abe Herman informed City Council Wednesday the committee appointed to figure out where that money will go has found out the city can take $10 million to replace lost revenue.
Herman said the committee has elected to take the $10 million revenue replacement, in order to avoid unnecessary red tape, but the committee still wants to determine where exactly those funds should go once they’re available to the city.
Herman said he hopes the money goes to help people who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underserved communities, which was the intent of the ARPA committee in the first place.
Council Member Dennis Simpson disagreed saying the city doesn’t have to abide by the original ARPA guidelines, and there haven’t been any specific proposals, so the city should wait until shovel-ready projects come along to decide where the money should go.
The council agreed to make a decision on the expenditure of the funds at a later date.