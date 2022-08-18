With three new heads of Grand Junction’s economic development agencies either in place or incoming, City Council is hoping those organizations will learn to collaborate better.
The city’s 2022 budget included $17.8 million for economic development. It is in the process of creating the 2023 budget.
“There’s a lot of money that this city is investing in economic development in this city and we want to make sure we’re using, our responsibility is to the taxpayers,” Mayor Anna Stout said. “These are tax dollars, and we have a really hard time responding to taxpayers who are asking ‘what is the impact of every dollar that we’re investing?’ ”
Stout said economic development agencies in other areas are far less dependent on government funding than they are in Grand Junction.
Several of Grand Junction’s economic development organizations, including the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, and Industrial Development, Inc. met with City Council Monday to discuss the organizations’ budgets and goals moving forward.
According to a staff report, the proposed city funding for 2023 includes $302,000 for GJEP, $79,000 for the Industrial Development, Inc. and $40,000 for the chamber. The air alliance is funded through the city’s lodging taxes.
New GJEP Director Curtis Englehart said GJEP, the chamber and business incubator are going to collaborate on a strategic plan that outlines each organization’s function.
Currently, GJEP is focused on recruiting and retaining businesses, the business incubator is focused on forming and growing businesses and the chamber is focused on promoting businesses and economic growth.
Chamber Director Dianne Schwenke, who announced her upcoming retirement in March, said she doesn’t foresee much changing as far as roles and responsibilities, but the three new directors could work to make sure there aren’t any gaps in economic development.
Stout said she thinks there has been some blurring of responsibilities among the organizations.
All three organizations either are or will be under new leadership in the coming months. Englehart said that makes it a good time to make sure each organization’s roles are defined.
Council Member Abe Herman said he hopes further discussions include the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce.
The council agreed to try and bring the economic development directors back for another workshop to discuss their relationships before the end of the year. Stout said she would like the organizations to come back to council with a plan for how they will work together.
LAS COLONIAS
GJEP oversees recruitment to Las Colonias Business Park. The park currently has two of nine building pads filled.
Englehart said the park will be a big part of GJEP’s recruiting efforts going forward.
“We will be showcasing that property early and often to any employer and prospect where it makes sense.”
Council Member Dennis Simpson asked Englehart if GJEP’s strategy with Las Colonias would continue to be aiming at outdoor recreation manufacturing, or if there would be a change. Englehart said that decision is up to City Council.
Stout said that topic could be added to a future agenda, since the recreation portion was set by a previous City Council.