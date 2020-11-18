Facing rising COVID-19 cases, Grand Junction City Council is planning to adopt a new policy for virtual meeting attendance by council members and the public.
At it’s Monday work session, City Council directed City Manager Greg Caton and City Attorney John Shaver to develop policies that would allow members of the City Council who participate remotely to vote on all items and to provide the public ways to participate virtually.
“I think that we need to at least close the meeting to the public, but first I’d say that it sets a good example if we go to virtual meetings, particularly if we have public meetings where people are not masked,” Council Member Chuck McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he favored closing the City Hall Auditorium, where the meetings are held, to the public while providing ways for them to comment and engage virtually. Mayor Duke Wortmann said that could entail allowing citizens to comment on video from an adjacent area in the building. Caton also confirmed they were looking into how to allow the public to participate from home through a video conferencing service.
“Even when things got better in our COVID environment I worried about the people who sat in those seats and sat next to each other, some who removed their masks, some who didn’t wear a mask,” McDaniel said. “I just don’t think it’s worth bringing people into the auditorium for a public meeting.”
Council Member Anna Stout said she was concerned with council members attending virtually not being allowed to vote on quasi-judicial agenda items.
“I want to make sure when we get to the quasi-judicial hearings that we’re not in a situation that we can’t make decisions because we have more people virtual than not,” Stout said. “So I just want to make sure that we have all of this in mind as the COVID situation is worsening.”
Shaver said the policy he and Caton were working on would allow for that, but he said public engagement was a more complicated piece.
“Council as a policy matter can decide the participation of the council members but, as a legal matter, we need to figure out how to have sufficient participation from the public and that’s what we’re going to be addressing,” Shaver said.
Shaver said the new policy proposal would be ready as soon as possible, which could be as soon as today’s meeting. No new policy has been adopted by the Council so today’s meeting will operate under the current policy, which does limit the number of people who can be in the auditorium.
Caton also updated the Council on the City’s operational changes, which were in response to the increased instances of COVID-19 in the community. He said the fire department, police department and parks and recreation administrative building were all closed to in-person visits from the public. City Hall is allowing the public in if they have an appointment. He said they also have about 100 employees working remotely.