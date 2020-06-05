Following Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting, in which many members of the local black community shared stories of racism in Grand Junction and called for action, council members are looking toward the next steps.
Council member Anna Stout was one of three council members, along with Rick Taggart and Chuck McDaniel, who volunteered to serve on a committee to discuss issues of racism in the community.
Stout said they discussed next steps following Wednesday’s meeting and were reaching out to some of the people who spoke Wednesday to discuss how to move forward.
“We spoke very briefly after the meeting last night about what we do next,” Stout said. “The next steps are really just, the three of us are prepared to meet. So I’m working with the representatives who were there last night to figure out a time.”
Stout said the City Council has committed to forming the committee and working with members of the black community to open a dialogue between them and community leaders. She said that committee would have to include representatives from other organizations in the community like School District 51.
“I think the city will be looking to coordinate with the leaders with the other community organizations such as D51 and the college to make sure they are at the table as well,” Stout said. “I think what we committed to as a city was doing the outreach to get the right people at the table from a leadership standpoint.”
Mayor Duke Wortmann said he wanted the City Council to be a force for change going forward to help heal the community. He said he acknowledged the pain the members of the black community felt and that their stories were upsetting.
“It hurts that it’s happening pretty much institutionally city-wide, community-wide,” Wortmann said. “The school district is not doing their job. They’re not toeing the line and making sure there is zero tolerance for it. I’ve heard about things inside the city, departments inside the city that are that way.”
One of the requests made during the meeting was for city leadership and police to march with the protesters at a future rally to show unity. Stout said she thought that request was something she would like to be part of. However, as of Thursday, that had not been planned. Demonstrators are planning a march Saturday at noon beginning near Lincoln Park.
Stout, who invited the members of the black community to the council’s pre-meeting, said the council had planned to discuss a statement regarding racial tensions following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police in Minneapolis. She said going forward it will be important for the council to continue to involve minority communities as the council has those types of discussions.
“We’ve got to stop talking about race without people of color in the room,” Stout said. “So that was what that was about and it was amazing. It was, I think, the first time that our council was forced to just listen. So it was perfect.”
Wortmann said those that came to the meeting last night wanted to be a part of the process going forward.
“All we can do is keep taking steps forward and not taking steps backward,” Wortmann said. “I know that’s a one-liner, but after you’ve been around this troubled environment it’s important to try and heal this whole thing. They want to be part of the healing. Why don’t we give them a chance to be part of the healing?”