The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Advisory Board may grow by two members as the City Council hopes to add more diversity to the board.
The seven member board would grow to nine members if the City Council approves an ordinance to do so. There are currently two board members whose terms are up — William Findlay and Byron Wiehe. Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said both wanted to remain on the board.
Mayor Duke Wortmann said the City Council was looking for ways to add more diverse voices to the board without losing experienced members still willing to serve.
“You get good people that you have to turn away because there’s not that many openings,” Wortmann said. “You don’t want to sweep the board off. These people have given their time and they shouldn’t be swept off. My reality is that if we can bring on diversity by addition, let’s get some.”
Wortmann said the council has been listening to members of the community who have been raising concerns over racism and racial equality in Grand Junction. At its last two regular meetings, the council has heard from many residents during its public comment period who have called for action on racial issues.
“We’re trying to listen to the community and in certain areas where we can add diversity we’re going to do it,” Wortmann said. “A lot of people think I’m not listening and I’m getting a C or D for what I’m doing, but I’m doing it. I’m going to get it done. My actions will speak louder than my words.”
The council, if it approves the additional seats, will announce its selection at its August 5 meeting. The applicants the board has interviewed in addition to Findlay and Wiehe are Nancy Strippel, Lisa Whalen and Scott McBrayer.
PARKS AND REC MASTER PLAN
The Parks and Recreation and Open Space Master Plan process is still in the beginning stages, Sherbenou said, but will soon begin to seek public input.
The city has contracted with GreenPlay, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in master plans. They will be conducting public meetings and focus groups in mid-July to help identify priorities within the Parks and Recreation system.
“We certainly want to make sure to gather as much public feedback on the master plan that we can, since it is ultimately the community’s master plan since it is the community’s parks and recreation system,” Sherbenou said.
The master plan will cover the next five to eight years, Sherbenou said and will provide a road map for the department. Members of the public are encouraged to attend a public forum at the Lincoln Park Barn Tuesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. or Thursday, July 16 at the Barn at 10 a.m., Sherbenou said. Both sessions will cover the same topics, so he said those interested in attending should only go to one.
“We’re going to encourage the community to come out to attend that meeting and to engage with the consultant group,” Sherbenou said. “Over the course of those few days, that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, we’re going to be running lots of focus groups with different user groups.”
For those who cannot participate or do not want to attend an in-person meeting during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Sherbenou said there will be an open survey released later in the summer.