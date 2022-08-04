Grand Junction City Council is weighing its options to get a lodging tax issue on the ballot in November to fund uses related to affordable housing.
The council heard recommendations for combating the affordable housing issue at a workshop Monday. Those recommendations included encouraging the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
An accessory dwelling unit is a smaller, independent residential dwelling unit located on the same lot as a stand-alone home.
Other recommendations included trying to keep those ADUs from turning into short-term rentals, limiting the neighborhood concentration of short-term rentals, allocating land for affordable housing via something like a land bank or land trust, and creating a dedicated funding source for affordable housing issues.
The proposed funding options include creating a 6-10% tax on short-term rentals and committing 2% of the city’s cannabis sales tax to affordable housing. Council members also brought up dedicating some of the city’s lodging tax funds to affordable housing, which would also have to be done via a ballot initiative.
Council instructed staff to prepare options for increasing the city’s lodging tax by 1%, creating a short-term rental tax, increasing the lengths of leases the city can offer for housing developments and committing sales tax from cannabis to affordable housing.
If something is to go on November’s ballot, the city is running up against the deadline to file ballot language, City Manager Greg Caton said, but it’s still doable.
Some council members said they preferred a tax issue going on November’s ballot instead of the April, 2023 municipal election because the city is planning on putting a tax issue for a recreation center on April’s ballot.
City Attorney John Shaver said at the latest the city needs to have its ballot issue ready in the first weeks of September.
The deadline to get something on the ballot has technically passed, according to City Clerk Amy Phillips, but the city could get an exception from the county clerk’s office.
Council Member Rick Taggart said he was in favor of committing even more than the recommended 2% of sales tax from cannabis purchases because that wouldn’t have to go to the voters, and wouldn’t create a new tax. Taggart said he would not be in favor of creating new taxes.
The 2% is estimated to bring in $400,000 to $530,000 per year.
“We’re not raising taxes, rather we’re reallocating for the purpose of housing affordability,” Taggart said.
Taggart also said he would be in favor of taking some or all of the city’s 6% lodging tax and directing it towards housing.
Grand Junction’s lodging tax goes toward Visit Grand Junction to market the city, and some of it also goes to the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission and the Grand Junction Air Alliance. Grand Junction has collected about $2 million in lodging tax in 2022 through June.
Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill allowing places with lodging taxes to use lodging tax funds for affordable housing purposes, something Caton said would require a vote in Grand Junction because Grand Junction’s lodging tax allocation is based on ballot language.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel said he would support increasing the lodging tax to fund housing, and Council Member Age Herman agreed.
McDaniel said lodging taxes are more stable than the other options.
Herman said he doesn’t think tourism is driving Grand Junction’s housing issues like it is in other communities.
Mayor Anna Stout said she liked the short-term rental tax idea, which is estimated to generate between $138,090 and $230,150 per year because it would be visitors paying it instead of Grand Junction residents.
“The market will sustain as many short-term rentals as it can and that’s the problem,” Stout said. “As long as people can make money on short-term rentals they’re going to do that instead of letting it be housing.”
Studies have shown short-term rentals negatively impact the housing market, particularly for affordable options. Short-term rental data website AirDNA lists 447 active short-term rentals in Grand Junction.
“I ran a short-term rental for three years, maybe almost four years, in Grand Junction, and I would be very supportive of the tax if it gets passed along to the people who are using it,” Herman said. “There’s a really direct nexus between the short-term rentals taking away from long-term rentals, and I can say from when I was doing it, it’s very lucrative to run a short-term rental.”
“I think for the people running short-term rentals it’s certainly fair to ask that they contribute to this problem that they contribute to by running short-term rentals rather than longterm.”
Council Member Randall Reitz said he supported all the recommendations, including the short-term rental tax.
Council Member Phil Pe’a said he questioned the cannabis tax portion because it might affect funding for the recreation center, and the city doesn’t know how much money it’s going to get from cannabis tax.
Stout said she liked the short-term rental tax as a counterbalance to the city making it easier to build ADUs.
“What we don’t want to do is just clear a path for people to create these lucrative short-term rentals,” Stout said.
Stout said the city could also ask voters to decide whether to increase the lengths of leases the city is allowed to offer for land to be used as residential development, which wouldn’t involve a tax increase.
The council also discussed incentives such as waiving fees for developments in certain areas of the city like the downtown and developments that include affordable housing.