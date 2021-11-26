The city of Grand Junction has taken steps to address homelessness, but City Council members agree more needs to be done.
Council member Abe Herman said the conversation needs to change about how people think of homelessness in the community, and how the problem of homelessness is approached.
Herman said the city is already spending money on homeless residents through the police and fire departments responding to things like public urination, urban camping and medical issues.
“When you look at those budgets, we’re already spending money on the problem,” Herman said.
More money, according to Herman, than is necessary.
“Do we want to spend more money solving it or treating the symptoms?” Herman said.
“It’s vastly more expensive to have someone in a jail cell than to have them with a roof over their head and in a stable living situation,” he said.
As far as the conversation around homelessness, Herman said, “we talk about people who are homeless as if they are outside the community.”
Herman noted homeless people are part of the community, and many other community members could become homeless if they can’t afford rent or medical bills.
“People without housing in our community are our community members, and the city’s responsibility is to provide service for all our community members,” Herman said.
In addition, Herman said, it’s not productive to argue whether being homeless is the fault of the person or what bars people should have to clear to receive services such as becoming sober.
“It’s just an unrealistic approach,” he said. “It doesn’t work.”
“People think some people choose this thing, I don’t buy that,” council member Rick Taggart said. “People lose their jobs, marriages fall apart.”
Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he thinks housing will be more of a priority going forward, with the city helping acquire land for nonprofits to help people.
“From the city’s perspective, I view our role as working with and basically supporting the agencies that provide services to the homeless,” he said.
McDaniel used Catholic Outreach’s Mother Theresa House, a proposed 40-unit apartment complex for the chronically homeless as an example.
The city was instrumental in acquiring the land and providing Catholic Outreach with the funds for two of the three lots for the complex, and buying the third outright, then knocking down the house that was there.
Taggart agreed that the most important way the city can help is by supporting other agencies, because they’re the ones with the expertise and relationships with the clientele.
He said helping the other agencies includes the work the city did helping with the Mother Theresa House, and also making sure the city is allocating funds in ways that align with goals and strategies laid out by the Grand Valley Coalition for the Homeless.
“I think whenever we can strategize with those key agencies, they have a much better understanding of the needs,” Taggart said. “Not saying council and staff couldn’t be on point if we had the expertise, but we don’t.”
Council member Randall Reitz also said the city needs to combat the issue by working with its major partners in that space.
Council member Anna Stout said that while the city’s strategy in the past has been to support other agencies, the city can and should take a bigger role.
“It’s a bigger issue than we’ve treated it in the history of our community,” Stout said.
Council member Philip Pe’a said the city should address homelessness and vagrancy as different problems, as a family living in their car is different from a transient passing through.
“I think there needs to be a separation,” he said.
According to Herman, one of the first things the city needs to be successful is more data about the reasons people are without housing and which services are available.
Another thing that would help is a centralized agency that can coordinate all the services available and help homeless people navigate the often complicated web of services, Herman said.
Stout said she thinks targeting homelessness is being addressed in the city’s proposed 2022 budget.
The city’s 2022 budget, which City Council is to approve in December, includes $1 million earmarked for housing.
McDaniel noted the city has budgeted for two new employees to coordinate housing issues, one of whom will work with nonprofits to further understand their needs and facilitate the city’s work with them.
The city has posted the job for one of those coordinators, and the position description includes “reduce or prevent homelessness and affirmatively further fair housing.”
The salary range for the position is $6,007.73 — $7,501.87 per month.
Those positions came out of the city’s housing study it performed in early 2021, and the ensuing housing strategy the council discussed earlier.
Reitz said another idea is a land bank, in which property the city owns can be used to develop housing. Reitz gave Matchett Park as an example of an area that could be used for housing.
Council member Dennis Simpson said he would like to wait for staff recommendations before council makes any decisions about the problem.
Staff members spend more time researching solutions than council members do, Simpson said, so it would be prudent to listen to them.
“I think it’s best for council to reserve recommending any particular course of action until we get all the data and hear from staff,” Simpson said.
McDaniel noted the city’s issues with housing go beyond that of homeless/houseless people.
Taggart said issues of affordable housing, housing stock and homelessness are interconnected.
“We have some issues in the housing market that go up the spectrum as well that we need to deal with,” McDaniel said.
Housing supply and cost need to be addressed to keep people, Stout said, and the city needs to address that while also helping people on the street find some stability.
Cost is a huge factor. Recent real estate statistics show the median cost of a home in Mesa County is $328,000.
Also, Stout said, ending homelessness doesn’t involve just housing people. Providing wraparound services will be key to keeping people housed.
“I think that’s the first time we’ve had that prioritized in our budget as a city,” Stout said.
Pe’a said he would like to develop a program, in which homeless people can live in some kind of housing, perhaps tiny houses, and receive services and get their lives on track during a set time period. He gave Grand Junction Regional Center as a property example.
“It’s not getting better. We need to step up. We have a nice (budget) reserve right now,” Pe’a said.
“It’s one of our most important tasks,” Reitz said. “It’s one of the missions of the city to care for everyone, and they constitute a big part of our area. We have to do right by them.”