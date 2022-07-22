092920-news-abandonedproperties05-ml

sentinel file photo

Richmark Real Estate of Greeley, has proposed a 256-unit apartment complex for the site of the old City Market site on First Avenue. The proposed complex would include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Months after being pitched on a redevelopment of the former downtown City Market, Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday moved ahead with a multi-million dollar agreement designed to incentivize the building of an apartment complex in the area.

As part of the consent agenda, council voted 5-0 to approve on first reading a $2.4 million agreement with Richmark Companies, of Greeley, to incentivize the company to redevelop the old City Market site at Rood Avenue and First Street into a 256-unit market rate apartment complex, which has been named “The Junction.” The vote occurred without any discussion by City Council Wednesday.