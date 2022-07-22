Richmark Real Estate of Greeley, has proposed a 256-unit apartment complex for the site of the old City Market site on First Avenue. The proposed complex would include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Months after being pitched on a redevelopment of the former downtown City Market, Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday moved ahead with a multi-million dollar agreement designed to incentivize the building of an apartment complex in the area.
As part of the consent agenda, council voted 5-0 to approve on first reading a $2.4 million agreement with Richmark Companies, of Greeley, to incentivize the company to redevelop the old City Market site at Rood Avenue and First Street into a 256-unit market rate apartment complex, which has been named “The Junction.” The vote occurred without any discussion by City Council Wednesday.
Mayor Anna Stout and Council Member Dennis Simpson were absent.
The agreement includes waiving fees and purchasing and improving the Rood Avenue right of way on the site.
By city policy, those fees are repaid using general fund dollars.
Stout and Council Member Abe Herman had previously touted the economic benefits of the project after residents questioned why the city would give such a deal to someone building residential units that aren’t deed-restricted affordable.
Representatives from Richmark previously told City Council the $2.4 million, as well as $3.5 million from the Downtown Development Authority is needed to close the $10 million “economic feasibility gap,” which represents how much the company would lose if it sold the project the day of completion.
The DDA approved its part of the agreement last week.
The site is expected to yield $162,000 in property tax revenue per year once complete.
A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 when the project will come up again for second reading.