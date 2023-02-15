Grand Junction City Council has moved two projects proposed for American Rescue Plan Act funding, totaling $2 million, forward to be voted on officially today.
The two projects moving forward are $1 million for Housing Resources to create a revolving loan fund for down payment assistance and $1 million for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach to help fund housing for unhoused people.
City Council is scheduled to vote on first reading on an ordinance allocating some ARPA funds today, which would set up a second reading and public hearing.
The city of Grand Junction received about $10.4 million in ARPA funds, $1.4 million of which went to revenue replacement for Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
A 10-person committee, which first met in February, 2022, selected six projects to be recommended to city council for the remaining funds.
The funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
The six projects:
■ A land bank for affordable housing.
■ Funds for an apartment complex managed by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach.
■ Funds to help the Counseling and Education Center buy a new building.
■ Funds for Housing Resources to create a revolving loan fund for down payment assistance
■ Funds to help the Grand Junction Housing Authority purchase an apartment complex.
■ Funds for Altitude Pediatrics to increase its pediatric behavioral health services.
City Council had already decided to approve the land bank idea. A dollar amount to fund the land bank has not been decided.
The council had requested additional financial documentation from three organizations looking to get ARPA funds at a Dec. 20 workshop. Those three organizations are the Counseling and Education Center, Altitude Pediatrics and Housing Resources.
Council did not have any additional questions for Housing Resources when it met for a workshop Monday. Housing Resources is asking the city for $1 million for a revolving loan program for down payment assistance, Monday.
MORE THAN REQUESTED?
Mayor Anna Stout said she would like to see the city fund the Housing Resources project at a higher level than the recommended $1 million.
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach asked the city for $1 million-$3 million for its Mother Teresa Place project, a 40-unit apartment complex planned to serve unhoused people across from Whitman Park.
The council also discussed whether to fund the Mother Teresa Place project at a higher level than the $1 million minimum asked for.
“This is shovel-ready, as opposed to everything else we’ve been talking about housing for almost two years as ‘maybe someday we’ll do something,’ ” Council Member Dennis Simpson said. “This is a proposal to actually do something.”
Council Member Chuck McDaniel said the council should approve the projects it has some consensus on, and if it wants to add funds to those projects it can do so later.
“I’m sort of in favor of getting this money out there,” McDaniel said. “It was intended to work in our community and remedy some issues that were caused by the pandemic and may be endemic in our community, like houselessness. So I really think we need to push this money out.”
The Counseling and Education Center, which is looking for $996,006 in ARPA funds to help get a new building, is also applying for additional grants to fund the project.
CEC Executive Director Hali Nurnberg said the organization is pursuing a grant from the Behavioral Health Administration to help fund the same project as the ARPA funds.
If CEC gets both the BHA grand and the ARPA money, CEC will be able to complete the purchase of the building instead of taking out a loan, Nurnberg said. The organization can still make the project work if it gets one or the other.
CEC has identified a building on the market that would be its first choice, Nurnberg said, although there are several other options on the market that would work, albeit not quite as well.
Nurnberg said the opportunity arose between the December and January workshops, and CEC expects to hear back about its application by March 1.
WAIT AND SEE
Stout said she would like to wait and see what happens with the BHA grant before City Council makes a decision with ARPA, and would also like to see a study that shows CEC’s fundraising plan is financially feasible. Such a study could potentially be paid for by ARPA funds.
“If we’re talking $1 million, we need to make sure we’re funding something that will have the capacity to be sustainable,” Stout said.
Council Member Abe Herman said he would also prefer to wait at least until the BHA grant matter is settled.
Council Members McDaniel, Randall Reitz and Phil Pe’a said they were comfortable moving forward with CEC’s proposal.
Stout said CEC’s project is not being advanced, but is still in consideration.
Altitude Pediatrics has asked for $244,000 per year for three years to increase its pediatric behavioral health services.
Representatives of the company said they could not provide as in-depth of a financial report as City Council would have wanted because of insurance and patient confidentiality concerns.
There has been talk throughout the process about whether granting ARPA funds to a for-profit business is appropriate.
Stout and Herman said they might be more comfortable if Altitude Pediatrics committed to a percentage or other number guaranteeing a minimum number of low-income patients served.
Stout also said she would like to make sure Altitude Pediatrics is on solid ground financially from a business sense.
“I do want some level of assurance that this is a business model that will be in business in 4-5 years, if that’s how long our funding is meant to last,” Stout said.
MORE DISCUSSION
Stout said she would be fine having more back and forth with Altitude Pediatrics about the financials to come to a solution.
“More time is going to get us closer than where we are right now,” Stout said.
The Grand Junction Housing Authority withdrew its $1.8 million ask from consideration in December because the deal it was looking for to buy the apartment complex is no longer a possibility.
Herman brought up another request, a recent $300,000 ask from the Riverside Educational Center to help with the purchase of a building, which was not ARPA specific, but could be a use for ARPA funds.
The ARPA Committee had recommended any money that doesn’t go to one of its other recommended projects be put in the land bank, but City Council did discuss ways any leftover funds could be used.
Herman, who was one of three City Council members who worked with the ARPA Committee, and whose father Ben Herman was the committee’s vice chair, said City Council doesn’t have to abide totally by the committee’s recommendations for projects or amounts.
“It’s been a pretty long process, and some things have changed, so we could have other suggestions or reach out to other parties for particular things for the current need,” Herman said.
Herman said it might be helpful for City Council to have a session in which members propose their own ideas for funding things outside what the committee has proposed.