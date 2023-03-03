Grand Junction City Council approved a supplemental appropriation to the 2023 budget Wednesday to award $1 million each in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and Housing Resources of Western Colorado.
The funds for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach are going toward Mother Teresa Place, a 40-unit apartment complex planned to house chronically homeless people.
The Mother Teresa Place will be built on the lot on Fourth Street across from Whitman Park. In late 2020, the city purchased the old dilapidated building on that property for $262,000, then spent around $25,000 to demolish it. The city then donated that property to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach.
Housing Resources’ funds will go toward a revolving loan program for down payment assistance.
Both projects could receive additional funds from the city’s ARPA money in the future.
Grand Junction received $10.4 million in ARPA funds, $1.4 million of which went to revenue replacement for Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
City Council created a committee to figure out how to disburse the rest of the funds, which started meeting in February, 2022 and presented recommended projects in fall, 2022.
The Mother Teresa Place and revolving loan fund projects are the first ARPA Committee recommendations to receive funding from City Council.
A third project, a land bank for affordable housing, has been approved and details are being worked out.
Other projects that could be funded are a new building for the Counseling and Education Center and funds for Altitude Pediatrics to increase its pediatric behavioral health services.
With $7 million still to be allocated from the ARPA fund pool, City Council Member Abe Herman, who helped oversee the ARPA committee, said at a meeting in February it might be helpful for the City Council to propose their own ideas for distributing the funds.