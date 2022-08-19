The 15-acre parcel in the Redlands will be rezoned from R-2 to R-5 to allow for 3 to 5 ½ dwelling units per acre. The applicant for the rezoning wants to subdivide and develop the area in the future. Currently, there are no plans for its development.
Approximately 15 acres in the Redlands will be re-zoned from R-2 to R-5 to accommodate future development.
Scott Crabtree
The 15-acre parcel in the Redlands will be rezoned from R-2 to R-5 to allow for 3 to 5 ½ dwelling units per acre. The applicant for the rezoning wants to subdivide and develop the area in the future. Currently, there are no plans for its development.
Scott Crabtree
Approximately 15 acres in the Redlands will be re-zoned from R-2 to R-5 to accommodate future development.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Approximately 15 acres in the Redlands will be rezoned from R-2 to R-5 to accommodate future development.
Scott Crabtree
Approximately 15 acres in the Redlands will be re-zoned from R-2 to R-5 to accommodate future development.
Approximately 15 acres of land in the Redlands will be rezoned to allow for more density after a vote from City Council on Wednesday.
The plot, located north of Broadway southwest of Scenic Elementary School, will be rezoned from R-2 density to R-5 density, which allows for 3-5 ½ dwelling units per acre.
City Council voted 5-1, with Phil Pe’a voting against and Rick Taggart absent. The decision meant overriding the planning commission’s recommended denial of the rezone.
According to a staff report, the planning commission voted 4-0 to recommend denial of the rezoning after residents of the area complained.
City Council had recommended approval of the rezone.
The applicant, Matthew Ketellapper, wants to subdivide and develop the area at some point in the future.
Some area residents appealed to the City Council against the zoning change, saying such a move would change the character of the area, affect traffic and add too much density.
“The property that I live is why I came to Grand Junction,” resident Julie Mathias said. “I have a great relationship with my neighbors because we have some distance.”
Claire McCullough said the zoning change would negatively impact wildlife in the area.
“We’ve got bear, we’ve got mountain lion, deer that are born, raised and die there,” McCullough said.
McCullough also said the property could pose challenges to the police and fire departments.
Senior planner Scott Peterson told the City Council that the fire department and Colorado Department of Transportation do not have concerns about the increase in density.
Peterson told the City Council that if an applicant applies for a subdivision in the future, that the matter would likely not go before City Council, but would be handled by staff. There would still be a public process and neighborhood meetings.
There is no specific development planned for the site, according to the application.
“Part of our issue is we don’t really know what we’re fighting against,” Mathias said.
The change in zoning is consistent with the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan, Peterson said.
The new zoning will allow the applicant to build multi-family units such as townhomes, Peterson said.
Council Member Abe Herman said he was sympathetic to the residents’ concerns because he experienced a similar situation growing up outside Fort Collins, but those concerns might be overblown.
“We had our land, and development moved in, and frankly it didn’t affect our lives that much,” Herman said.
The Redlands property was annexed into the city in 2005, and the character of the area has changed since then, according to the staff report. The city has also updated its comprehensive plan to promote more infill development and density.
Because the planning commission recommended denial, the City Council needed at least five votes to override their recommendation.
Herman said he was troubled by only four planning commission members showing up for such an important vote.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel said he commiserated with the concerns of the residents, but under the narrow scope of the rezoning, he couldn’t vote to deny it.
“What we’re being asked to determine is whether or not this meets the comprehensive plan principles and the criteria of the zoning and development code, and I find it has been,” Mayor Anna Stout said.