The Grand Junction City Council approved $540,000 in funding for a small business loan program at its Wednesday meeting that will help local businesses pay for fixed costs like rent.
The program, which is in partnership with the Business Incubator, is modeled after other programs implemented by cities across the state, City Manager Greg Caton said.
“We started to focus in on some rent stabilization or some rent support … some of those fixed costs that were challenging,” Caton said.
Council member Anna Stout raised concerns that the city could be giving certain businesses an unfair advantage over others since it could not grant loans to all the businesses that would need them. She also said she was concerned that the loans were forgivable, making them more like grants.
City Attorney John Shaver said the city has in the past used economic development funds for business retention purposes, which he said is the purpose of the loan program. Council member Chuck McDaniel said he had opposed the program due to some technical questions, but those had been resolved.
The council approved the measure 5-1 with Stout opposed.
Nonprofit funding
City Council also approved funding to provide $87,000 in support for the HomewardBound Homeless Shelter.
The funding is part of the city’s #GJStrong Fund, which originally approved $500,000 to be distributed through the Western Colorado Community Foundation to nonprofits providing critical food and housing services during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
HomewardBound received a $50,000 grant through that first phase, but indicated additional need in caring for the homeless population it serves that are affected by the coronavirus.
The council was considering the new funding, along with an additional $300,000 to be granted to other local nonprofits. However, council member Phyllis Norris noted that the federal Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grants was providing around $276,000 in special grants — called CDBG-CV — that would fund organizations similar to those the city had identified.
Stout suggested bifurcating the proposed ordinance to consider the Homeward Bound funding on its own. The council agreed and approved the $87,000 to be spent from the city’s general fund reserve unanimously. It will review the need for nonprofit assistance after the federal grants have been provided and continued consideration of the additional $300,000.
Masked mayor
The council selected Duke Wortmann to serve as mayor for the next year and Kraig Andrews as Mayor Pro Tem. Wortmann joked that he may be the first Grand Junction mayor to be sworn in wearing a mask.