Grand Junction City Council has accepted the results of a study looking at ways to enhance the North Avenue corridor.
The North Avenue Advance Transit Corridor Study was commissioned to study ways to improve the North Avenue area as a corridor for cyclists and pedestrians.
The results of the study include recommendations to build a multi-use path along North Avenue, make pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, complete sidewalk networks in the North Avenue area, add pedestrian and bicycle crossings, make speed and reliability and bus stop improvements.
Now that the study has been adopted, design and construction of the recommended improvements can happen. Construction is slated to begin in late 2023 and last through summer 2024.
The Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the study and improvements. The city of Grand Junction put up $375,000 as a match. The study recommends the remaining funds be used to build out two multi-use trail segments, one from 29 Road to 29 1/2 Road on the south side and the other from 28 1/2 Road to 19 Road on the north side.
Another construction project to improve the roadway on North Avenue is ongoing.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on filling in the roadway around medians, excavating medians and putting tops on medians, with work having progressed farther near the east side of the construction, according to CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher. Once the medians are finished, crews will resurface the entire length of North Ave.