Grand Junction City Council received an update on the city’s long-term water infrastructure planning efforts at a workshop Monday.
Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim said the city looks 50 years down the road for water infrastructure planning.
The process is looking at projected future water demands, options for supply, infrastructure, how water rights might be used and what water rights might become available, Kim said
“How much water can we reliably produce from our watershed in a year?” Kim said.
The process is also looking at creating resiliencies in the city’s system to account for factors such as algae blooms and Colorado River Compact calls.
Currently, the city has a treatment plant, 19 reservoirs, the Purdy Mesa Flow Line and Kannah Creek flow line.
This infrastructure is projected to be enough to handle the city’s water needs, which accounts for about half the city, through 2039, although successive drought years could bring that number up to 2029.
The other half of the city’s water supply is managed by the Ute Water Conservancy District, and the Clifton Water District also has a little bit.
Kim said the city generally tries to have 140% of its yearly demand stored up in the spring in case of drought, and tries to have 100% of annual demand in storage going into the winter in case of a bad snowpack.
The city has been working on replacing parts of the Kannah Creek Flow Line, the city’s secondary flow line, for a few years, Kim said.
She said she expects projects replacing parts of both flow lines to be largely complete within the next two years.
The replacement of those lines will create resiliency within the city’s future infrastructure, Kim said, but it won’t account for the enhanced capacity and resiliencies that will eventually be needed.
Recommended short- term priority options include using the city’s Gunnison River water right to meet future supply needs, and working with Clifton Water to use rights on the Colorado River to meet future city water needs and planning for expanding Clifton’s water treatment plant.
Recommended long-term options include partnering with Redlands Water and Power for use of the Gunnison River water right, partnering with Palisade or another partner to store Colorado River rights, partnering with the Bureau of Reclamation to store the Gunnison River water right and partnering with Orchard Mesa and Clifton for use of the Gunnison River water right.
Another option to look at is enhancing an agriculture lease program in the Kannah Creek watershed.
Certainly the two short term options are ones we definitely recommend moving forward with,” Kim said.
With the four long-term options, she said, the options with Palisade and the Redlands could have near-term opportunities for moving forward.
City Manager Greg Caton suggested further refinement of options as the next step for choosing the projects.
“I think these are really impressive big picture ideas and I’m excited about several of them,” council member Abe Herman said.
There is $100,000 in the city’s proposed 2022 budget for further development of the recommended options.