Burkey Park South, a 9.5-acre tract near the Mesa County Fairgrounds, has been raised amid conversations about the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said the reasons the two properties are related needed to be explained in executive session, but that there were opportunities for people to object.

Grand Junction City Council held an executive session Wednesday to discuss the Orchard Mesa Pool, renovations for which are currently on hold. Before the session, though, council discussed the inclusion of Burkey Park South, a 9.5-acre tract near the Mesa County Fairgrounds, in talks regarding the pool.

City Manager Greg Caton said the pool renovations have not been included in the city’s proposed 2023 budget because the city does not know what the scope or price of the work will be.