Burkey Park South, a 9.5-acre tract near the Mesa County Fairgrounds, has been raised amid conversations about the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said the reasons the two properties are related needed to be explained in executive session, but that there were opportunities for people to object.
Grand Junction City Council held an executive session Wednesday to discuss the Orchard Mesa Pool, renovations for which are currently on hold. Before the session, though, council discussed the inclusion of Burkey Park South, a 9.5-acre tract near the Mesa County Fairgrounds, in talks regarding the pool.
City Manager Greg Caton said the pool renovations have not been included in the city’s proposed 2023 budget because the city does not know what the scope or price of the work will be.
The city has been working toward improving the 40-year-old pool so it can continue to be used, going so far as to approve a contract for the design and engineering Sept. 7. The project has been put on hold for unknown reasons.
The city was previously in the design phase, Caton said, but he wouldn’t know what to budget.
“I would struggle to even develop a range,” he said.
This differs from other construction projects in the budget, which have estimated construction figures, because a facility such as the pool, which will take community input and has a range of options as far as the scope of construction, is more difficult to estimate than a regular infrastructure project.
“The comparables are apples and oranges,” he said.
Caton said he and Mayor Anna Stout, as well as some additional colleagues, met with officials from Mesa County Valley School District 51 earlier this week to discuss the pool. The school district owns the pool building and the city of Grand Junction operates the pool.
The D51 Board of Education held an executive session regarding the pool Tuesday.
Council Member Dennis Simpson said the executive session seemed to contain two different pieces: Orchard Mesa Pool and Burkey Park South, and asked what Burkey Park South has to do with the Orchard Mesa Pool.
Simpson said Thursday the Burkey Park South property was not brought up during the actual executive session.
Caton said the purpose of the executive session was to report the content of the meeting between city staff and District 51 back to City Council, and there could be “the potential of moving to potential alternatives.”
The ensuing discussion alluded to a link between the Burkey property and the Orchard Mesa Pool, hinting at alternatives, but none of the specifics were explicitly statedf.
“This land that we own could fulfill that purpose, so we wanted to be transparent about the potential path of that conversation.” Caton said, without clarifying what “that purpose” might refer to.
Caton said he believed the inclusion of Burkey Park South in the topics of the executive session is related to negotiations regarding the Orchard Mesa Pool.
“Why can we not discuss what our alternatives are for that property in open session?” Simpson said. “Unless we’re trying to keep the school district from knowing what we’re thinking? Otherwise, that’s city-owned land, and we may be thinking about alternatives to what we might do with that land, but I do think we’re stepping over the bounds if we try to tie that potential alternative discussion into the negotiations for the pool, which I see as totally separate in so far as the topics we’re being asked to discuss, and I’m concerned that if we do discuss alternatives for that, we will be violating the open meeting law and opening ourselves up to lawsuit.”
Stout said the reasons the two properties are related needed to be explained in executive session, but that there were opportunities for people to object if they feel the conversation is outside the bounds of executive session.
Council members agreed a broad conversation about alternatives to Orchard Mesa Pool would be outside the bounds of what is allowed in an executive session.
Stout said negotiation possibilities may be related to what alternatives are available.
City Attorney John Shaver said he was comfortable based on information from Stout and Caton that the Burkey Park South discussion is sufficiently related to the Orchard Mesa Pool discussion as to be included in the executive session.
“If it is not tied to the pool, then it is a problem,” Shaver said.
The City Council can go into executive session in order to discuss negotiating for pieces of property, but those discussions are not required to be had in executive session; it is at city council’s discretion.
Formal action cannot be taken in executive session. Executive sessions are audio recorded. Simpson voted against going into executive session.