The Grand Junction City Council has set a goal of creating 45-70 new affordable housing units per year for the next five years.
The council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday that set a goal for the city of Grand Junction to help facilitate the creation of 45-70 new affordable housing units per year. The city currently averages about 35 units per year.
Affordable units are being defined as having some kind of contractual obligation to be affordable for families making 80% of the area median income or less, Allen said.
Allen said the city is trying to set a housing goal that is reasonable and achievable, but also sets the bar high.
The city recently completed a housing study that found the city is in need of thousands of affordable rental units for its residents, particularly those making less than $25,000 per year.
“In order to close that rental gap the city would need to address and help create 2,168 units over a period of time, and that is the current shortage today,” Allen said. “I know many of you as well as our community members in this housing sector really focus on that number, that 2,168. Again, that was the gap when we did this in 2021, I suspect, unfortunately, that gap continues to grow.”
Grand Junction has just shy of 1,800 deed/income restricted units in the city, Allen said, less than 7% of the total housing units.
Most of the affordable housing units are created by the Grand Junction Housing Authority, Allen said, with other organizations such as Habitat for Humanity also chipping in.
Through the process of establishing the goal some people have questioned the aggressiveness of the goal, but Mayor Anna Stout said it’s better for City Council to not set expectations too high to start.
The resolution lets staff get to work on ways to achieve the goal and lets the community know the city is taking the housing issue seriously, Mayor Anna Stout said.
“This is not where we end this, this is not washing our hands and ‘job well done,’” Stout said.