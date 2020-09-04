The City Council discussed a $12.9 million grant to the Grand Junction Regional Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at its Wednesday meeting noting that the city could be liable for that money if it is misused.
The council voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Greg Caton to sign the grant agreement, but Council Member Rick Taggart said they needed to be aware of the potential financial ramifications.
“I think it’s important that we are aware, as council, that as slight as it is, we are taking on a potential liability of $12.9 million if in the remote circumstance that the airport could not pay this grant back,” Taggart said. “The only reason that the airport would ever have to pay it back is because of a clawback situation where they didn’t do what they said they were going to do.”
The grant, which does not require a match from the airport, will go to replace the west commercial ramp and add a large engine run-up pad, where planes can test their engines safely after receiving maintenance work.
Councilmember Chuck McDaniel, who serves on the Airport Authority Board, said the city does have some protection and that the risk was low. He also said the city would not be able to change the agreement with the FAA.
“The airport is in good shape,” McDaniel said. “It’s well-run. They understand their responsibilities. There is always a liability out there, a contingent liability that I feel is remote.”
Councilmember Phyllis Norris said she was in favor of signing the agreement, noting the economic benefits of the airport and its importance to Grand Junction residents.
“As the work is done, the money will be drawn then, and it is all federal money,” Norris said. “It’s not going to be spent somewhere else and everybody says, ‘Where’d that money go?’ So I think this one is a pretty safe one.”
The council also approved a request to annex 187 acres of airport property into the city of Grand Junction.
The council voted unanimously to approve new smoking regulations to bring the city’s ordinances into line with state law. The regulations included prohibiting smoking in hotels and motels and increased the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.
The council approved annexing a 19-acre property on Orchard Mesa into the city and zoning it R-8 — up to eight residential units per acre.
Several neighbors spoke in opposition citing concerns over the potential development that include increased traffic and loss of wildlife habitat.