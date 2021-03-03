The Grand Junction City Council discussed recommendations at its Monday work session from the Planning Commission on how to regulate marijuana businesses in the city.
Voters will decide if they will allow marijuana businesses to operate in the city in the April election.
However, City Manager Greg Caton said the city was trying to provide voters with a potential framework for how those businesses would be regulated if they are allowed.
“I’m sure council can appreciate we’re creating a framework or an outline of what our community members might anticipate where we could potentially head with this if it is approved by the voters, but yet how much detail do we do before the voters see it,” Caton said. “So that’s the balance we’re trying to strike.”
Senior Planner Lance Gloss presented the recommendations to the City Council. He said city staff, as well as the planning commission and a task force with representation from stakeholders and community members have been working on this issue since last summer.
“We’ve been covering this topic since midsummer of last year and we’ve had several workshops, public hearings and planning commission workshops as well most recently on this,” Gloss said. “We’ve also had a relatively large staff team, broad across departments, taking dives into various dimensions of this rather complicated topic.”
The recommendation for regulating retail stores largely follows existing regulations on liquor stores, including a 500-foot buffer from schools.
Products manufacturing would be limited to specific commercial and industrial zones, while cultivation was recommended for only industrial zones.
Council Member Kraig Andrews questioned why the planning commission had recommended a 500-foot buffer from schools when the task force had previously recommended 1,000 feet.
Planning Commission Chairman Andrew Teske said they thought a competitive review process for retail store applications, and a limit on the number of stores was the best way to regulate where the businesses were located.
However, if the Request for Proposal (RFP) process did not have a location component, then the commission’s recommendation could change.
“If it turned out that the RFP process didn’t include a location component or had other features that made it necessary to address buffering in a different way, the commission, I think, would recommend that we went with something more significant both in terms of distance and perhaps in the types of uses that are being buffered from,” Teske said.
That RFP process could begin as early as this August with applications being approved by January 2022, according to the city’s proposed timeline, though a new City Council, which will be elected in April as well, could change that.
There was some pushback from the council on which business licenses to approve.
Cultivation of marijuana specifically within the city was opposed by Council Member Rick Taggart, who said he did not think it was an appropriate use.
“I am totally against cultivation in this community,” Taggart said. “I respect the fact that you have to put it in I1 and I2, but I can’t imagine what businesses are going to think that are running significant light manufacturing or manufacturing industries with a field of marijuana right next door.”
Several council members thanked Gloss and the planning commission for their work.
Council Member Phillip Pe’a said that although other communities have been regulating marijuana businesses for awhile, it will be a challenge to find the right fit for Grand Junction.
“It sounds like it would be easy because the wheel is already invented, but now it’s harder because now you have to find the one that will work the best for us,” Pe’a said.
Since the meeting was a work session, no action was taken by the City Council.