Grand Junction City Council discussed options for design, placement and operations of a potential recreation center Monday.
City Council previously decided to propose a $70 million, 83,000-square-foot rec center at Matchett Park up for a vote in April. The center would be funded by a 0.15% sales tax increase.
Now, the city and its consultants are working through the operational plan and design changes based on the process so far, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
Craig Bouck of consulting firm Barker Rinker Seacat, which is being paid $94,711 for the project, shared a concept plan that put the rec center at the south end of Matchett Park, near Patterson Road.
The job now is to make sure the center’s design is justified, Bouck said.
Bouck said one thing people have been looking at is a way to develop the rec center space that could encourage future development of Matchett Park.
The concept plan includes an event pavilion and two multi-use artificial turf fields outside the rec center, which would be contingent on a Great Outdoors Colorado grant.
Council Member Rick Taggart said he had concerns about the topography of the area that is being proposed. The Matchett Park area is located along Patterson Road just east of 28¼ Road.
“That topography there is really challenging,” Taggart said. “And it’s being used by novice mountain bikers and it’s being used by runners for trail running, and we have a whole park of flat out to the north and west.”
Bouck said the site had been moved north slightly to avoid the challenging topography.
Taggart said he didn’t think that was far enough.
The proposed plan includes basketball courts, an elevated track, a fitness area, a climbing wall, a lap pool, a leisure pool, a water slide, a therapy pool, a hot tub, a game lounge, a dance studio, a catering kitchen, a community room, a senior lounge, party and activity rooms and a childcare center.
Bouck said his team is working through figuring out proposed fees and hours for the rec center.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is expected to review the operational plan and design Sunday, with City Council considering PRAB’s recommendation Oct. 19.
After that, PRAB is expected to review the final plan Nov. 1, with council voting on that recommendation Nov. 16.
After the plan is approved, ballot language can be written for the measure to be brought up in the April municipal election.