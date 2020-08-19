The Grand Junction City Council is planning to better inform citizens about how to access council meetings during coronavirus restrictions and to begin meetings 30 minutes early to accommodate increased public comment.
The council discussed making changes to its meetings at its Monday work session. It will not institute the time change for tonight’s regular meeting, but will announce the change moving forward.
The council plans to begin its meetings at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m. after five consecutive meetings with lengthy public comment periods, some lasting nearly two hours. The council had held its pre-meeting at 5:30 p.m., which they will also move up, but allocate less time for it.
“The reason we kept starting it (the pre-meeting) earlier is because we liked to go out in the audience and talk to people in the audience and say why are you here? What’s going on?” Council Member Phyllis Norris said. “With COVID we can’t do that.”
City staff will also be posting the guidelines for meeting attendance. Because of the coronavirus, the city has eliminated some seating in order to comply with public health guidelines. It has limited audience capacity in the main auditorium and overflow rooms to accommodate 64 people, City Manager Greg Caton said.
City Council Member Chuck McDaniel raised the issue of informing people who wish to attend what the policies are, as they had received a complaint from a member of the public. Caton said they plan to seat people inside on a first come, first served basis. People can line up outside beforehand. As people inside leave the meeting, anyone still waiting outside will be brought in as space becomes available, he said.
Council Member Anna Stout asked whether using a larger space was an option and whether any expense associated with making that change could be reimbursed through the federal CARES Act, which has allocated money for cities that have COVID-19 related expenses. City Attorney John Shaver said it could be, but that the city would need to gather more information.
Mayor Duke Wortmann said for public comments, even people waiting outside have been given the opportunity to speak and that would continue, though he said some comments have been repetitive.
“If there are 17 people to speak, they’re all speaking,” Wortmann said. “Then we ask is there anyone else?”
TOBACCO TAX
The City Council reaffirmed the group does not want to move forward with a new tobacco tax question in the near term.
Earlier this month they discussed a potential $4 tax on cigarettes and a tax on other tobacco products like vaping during a work session. Several members questioned the timing of the tax question for this November, which would have the question coincide with a de-Brucing question. Others said they felt the tax would burden businesses.
Council members reiterated those concerns after a new question, lowering the tax from $4 a pack to $2 a pack was presented. City staff also gave an estimate for what a $2 cigarette tax and a 30% tax on other tobacco products would raise: around $2.35 million to $4.7 million annually, which was proposed to be allocated to the Parks and Recreation Department.
Council Member Anna Stout questioned why the proposal was brought back to council two weeks after it had rejected the idea of adding a tobacco tax question for this November.
“The consensus from council seemed pretty apparent to be revolving around the timing,” Stout said. “So what has changed about council’s concerns about the timing that has brought this back? Why was council’s last decision overridden and this was put back on the agenda?”
Caton said the lower tax rate with the revenue estimate was new information he thought the council could use. Wortmann and Mayor Pro Tem Kraig Andrews serve on the agenda committee, which plans the agenda items with staff.
The council will still discuss a tobacco tax proposal in the future and may consider it for the April municipal election.