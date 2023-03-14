Grand Junction City Council is scheduled to consider an emergency ordinance Wednesday that would allow the city to go forward with a retail marijuana license lottery despite ongoing litigation with one of the rejected candidates.
The ordinance would allow High Colorado, which is suing the city over the rejection of its application based on city officials saying High Colorado’s chosen location is too close to Grand Junction High School, to be put into the lottery, with contingencies made if High Colorado is chosen for a license, but the lawsuit is resolved in the city’s favor.
The ordinance would also address the Horizon Drive Business District’s licensing process. The regulations passed by City Council last year specify no more than two can be granted in the district. A lottery was briefly considered to select two of the three applicants in the district for licenses in order to get some retail marijuana stores going while the lawsuit with High Colorado went through the court system. That lottery was changed to be selecting which the three Horizon applicants would be included in the main lottery with the other candidates, and was then canceled altogether.
The draft ordinances specify the Horizon lottery will be either to decide which applicants are entered into the larger lottery or which applicants, should three from Horizon be selected in the larger lottery, are awarded licenses, depending on how City Council wants to do things..
City staff have included three mostly-similar ordinance drafts for council to consider Wednesday.
One draft would raise the cap on licenses from 10 to 11 in order to accommodate High Colorado, and if High Colorado is selected, but the city wins the lawsuit, the number of stores will be back to the original 10.
Another draft would have an alternate applicant selected, which would receive a license should High Colorado be picked and lose the lawsuit.
A third draft would have the city conduct a second lottery should High Colorado be selected and lose the lawsuit.
High Colorado has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit should it not be selected in the lottery, according to the draft ordinances.
Emergency ordinances go into effect immediately without a second reading or 32-day delay like normal ordinances, but the vote must be unanimous.