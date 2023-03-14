Grand Junction City Council is scheduled to consider an emergency ordinance Wednesday that would allow the city to go forward with a retail marijuana license lottery despite ongoing litigation with one of the rejected candidates.

The ordinance would allow High Colorado, which is suing the city over the rejection of its application based on city officials saying High Colorado’s chosen location is too close to Grand Junction High School, to be put into the lottery, with contingencies made if High Colorado is chosen for a license, but the lawsuit is resolved in the city’s favor.

